Apple, Coinbase, Disney, Nike, Uber and more

4 electric vehicle recharging stocks to avoid for the moment

Electric vehicle (EV) recharging stocks have seen euphoric swings lately. There is good reason to believe that the EV charging industry will experience healthy growth in the years to come. However, most EV charging stocks appear to have gone beyond their fundamentals. It therefore makes sense to wait for a correction before considering further exposure to electric vehicle charging values. Let’s first talk about the favorable winds in the industry. In March 2021, Cathie Woods Ark Invest Management estimated that the Teslas (NASDAQ: TSLA) share price could reach $ 3,000 by fiscal 2025. That would imply a market cap of $ 3 trillion for the electric vehicle business. To some, this price target may seem unrealistic. However, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that the target will be met. InvestorPlace – Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Following the trend and various estimates, it’s not just the next ten years that belong to EVs. The next two decades will see sustained growth for the electric vehicle industry. According to Deloitte, the electric vehicle industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29% over the next ten years. If this growth estimate holds true, a large investment must be allocated to charging infrastructure. It goes without saying that electric vehicle charging companies are positioned for strong growth. Estimates suggest that the electric vehicle charging station market was worth $ 9.24 billion in fiscal 2019. The market size is expected to grow to $ 70 billion by fiscal 2026. This would imply a Attractive 33% CAGR. 10 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks For Your Reliability Short List So let’s talk about some quality electric vehicle charging stocks, which are currently overvalued, but worth keeping on your investment radar. Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I (NYSE: CLII) ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR) 4 EV Charging Stocks to Avoid: Blink Charging (BLNK) Source: Sopotnicki / Shutterstock.com BLNK stock hit an all-time high of $ 64.50. The stock subsequently corrected to current levels around $ 30. However, valuations remain tight and it might be wise to wait for a further correction. To put it in perspective, the company reported revenue of $ 6.2 million for fiscal 2020. The company’s shares are currently trading at a market cap of $ 1.37 billion. In terms of business growth, the outlook is positive. As the adoption of electric vehicles increases in the United States and Europe, the company will benefit. The company already offers several products for residential and commercial charging solutions. With more products in development, the company appears to be very innovative. On May 11, Blink Charging also announced the acquisition of Blue Corner. The latter is an EV charging company based in Belgium and has a portfolio of 7,071 charging ports. It should be noted that Europe is a faster growing electric vehicle market than the United States. Blink Charging is likely to continue to pursue aggressive organic and inorganic growth. I would, however, be more comfortable looking at exposure when the stock is trading at 40 to 50 times sales. Electric Vehicle Charging Stocks: Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I (CLII) Source: Scharfsinn / Shutterstock.com Electric vehicle charging companies are primarily listed through special purpose acquisition companies. In January 2021, EVgo Services announced a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) business combination with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I. Acquisition. The deal values ​​EVgo at $ 2.6 billion. However, the company’s revenue forecast for the current year is $ 20 million. Therefore, the company is valued at 130 times the turnover. Obviously, the business combination is at stretched valuation. On the plus side, the company will have net proceeds of $ 575 million from the business combination for aggressive expansion. In addition, EVgo already has business relationships with companies such as Tesla and General Motors (NYSE: GM). The company also offers fast charging solutions for ridesharing operators like Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT). Returning to the company’s growth forecast, EVgo expects to generate $ 596 million in revenue for FY2025. For the same year, adjusted EBITDA is guided at $ 193 million. However, the company will not have positive free cash flow until fiscal year 2026. In general, growth projections for companies listed through PSPCs have been optimistic. Therefore, even from the FCF’s perspective, valuations appear stretched. 7 Great Growth Stocks To Consider For Your Shortlist So it makes sense to wait until the PSPC business combination is over. Once EVgo is listed there will be a better entry opportunity. Electric Vehicle Charging Stocks: ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Source: YuniqueB / Shutterstock.com CHPT stock is arguably among the most attractive electric vehicle charging stocks. For FY2022, the company is forecasting revenue of $ 198 million. At a current market cap of $ 6.3 billion, the stock is trading at 32 times revenue. It should be noted that CHPT stock has already corrected from a high of $ 49.48 to its current level of around $ 21.30. However, an important point to note is that ChargePoint reported revenue of $ 144.5 million in FY2020 and $ 146.5 million in FY2021. It remains to be seen whether the company will be able to meet the target of $ 198 million in revenue for FY2022. The coming quarters will provide an overview. Therefore, it makes sense to wait a quarter or two before considering significant exposure to the stock. In terms of positive business, ChargePoint is present in the United States and is expanding its presence in Europe. In addition, the company’s income is diversified. In addition to network load systems, the company also derives revenue from software solutions. The latter is likely to boost long-term cash flow. Electric Vehicle Charging Inventories: Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) Source: Alexandru Nika / Shutterstock.com On February 8, 2021, Volta Industries announced that the company would go public through a business combination with Tortoise Acquisition. The deal values ​​Volta at $ 2.0 billion. SNPR stock jumped to a high of $ 18.3 on the news of the business combination. However, the stock corrected to around $ 10. I’d still be cautious, given the company’s valuation at $ 2.0 billion. For FY2021, Volta Industries guided for a revenue of $ 47 million. As a result, the company is valued at 43 times the current year revenue forecast. Volta Charging has a robust growth projection. The company expects its revenue to reach $ 826 million by FY2026. I would take this estimate with a pinch of salt. In addition, the company expects positive EBITDA by next year. As of fiscal 2020, the company had installed 1,507 charging stations. Of this total, 1,112 were already under contract. In addition, the company plans to increase the number of charging stations to 26,242 by the end of fiscal 2025. Additionally, the charging station displays are a source of advertising revenue for the company. Currently, the company has 3,014 screens installed and a pipeline of 20,136 screens. Therefore, over the next five years, the company will have a diversified revenue model. 7 Stocks to Start Your Robinhood Portfolio With Just $ 2,000 I believe it makes sense to wait until the business combination closes. Once Volta Industries is listed, the stock can be viewed. As of the publication date, Faisal Humayun does not hold (neither directly nor indirectly) any position in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of experience in credit research, equity research and financial modeling. Faisal is the author of over 1,500 equity-specific articles focused on the technology, energy and commodities sector.