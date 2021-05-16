Abu Dhabi shares record, avoids tensions in the Middle East: in the MS





Subscribe to our Middle East newsletter and follow us @Middle East for regional news. Abu Dhabi’s main stock index hit a record high, even amid heightened tensions in the region, as the largest member of the benchmark jumped on hopes of foreign entries. The ADX General Index climbed to 2.1% on Sunday, boosted by gains from First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, the UAE’s largest lender. The stock jumped 5.8% after MSCI Inc. last week announced a quarterly review that could trigger flows of around $ 500 million from overseas. Oman stocks also rose while those of Dubai slipped. Stock markets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt and Israel were closed for the holidays. The rally in Abu Dhabi took place despite rising tensions in the Middle East over clashes between Israelis and Palestinians climbing. Israel’s benchmark TA-35 fell 0.5% last week and the larger TA-125 fell 0.6%, the first weekly retreat since March 25. The Palestine Stock Exchange’s Al Quds index fell as low as 0.7% on Sunday, reducing this year’s gain to 3.4%. The market was closed for most of the past week due to a public holiday, when clashes escalated. According to Joice Mathew, head of equity research at United Securities in Muscat, positive earnings that have exceeded expectations of some UAE companies are outweighing geopolitical risk for the time being. “Geopolitical risk is back in regional markets,” he said, adding that markets should reflect this as trade resumes this week. Israel bombs main Hamas leader’s house in Gaza: AP MIDDLE EAST MARKETS: Dubai’s general DFM index drops 0.9% at 11:44 a.m. local time Emaar properties -3%; Emirates NBD -0.8%; Emaar shopping centers -4% Damac Properties down 3.2%, most in about a month after publication of results As contract sales pick up, “reported numbers were low, with revenues hitting an all-time low, likely a reflection of low construction activity, as most projects near completion,” write the CI Capital analysts Sara Boutros and Marlene Milad

Oman’s MSM 30 index increases by 0.1%

Last week the United States BlueStar Israel Technology ETF lost 4.9%, down for the third week in a row, and The iShares MSCI Israel ETF fell 3.6%. FINANCIAL RESULTS: Aldar (ALDAR UH) 1Q Profit 544m Dirhams, + 80% Y / y; Is. 415.5m Aldar considers other offers in real estate in Egypt: CEO

Aldar (ALDAR UH) 1Q Profit 544m Dirhams, + 80% Y / y; Is. 415.5m Damac (DAMAC UH) 1Q Loss 189.6m Dirhams, + 79% y / y, Est. 100m loss

Damac (DAMAC UH) 1Q Loss 189.6m Dirhams, + 79% y / y, Est. 100m loss Union Properties (UPP) 5.55m Dirhams vs 121.9 m loss

121.9 m loss Amanat Holdings (AMANAT UH) 1Q profit MAD 31.5 million vs 5.74 m

Amanat Holdings (AMANAT UH) 1Q profit MAD 31.5 million 5.74 m Amlak Finance (AMLAK UH) 1Q Profit 6m Dirhams vs 139m loss

Amlak Finance (AMLAK UH) 1Q Profit 6m Dirhams 139m loss GFH Financial Group (GFH UH) First Quarter Profit $ 16.1 M vs $ 5.08 million

GFH Financial Group (GFH UH) First Quarter Profit $ 16.1 M $ 5.08 million Oman Telecom (OTEL OM) 1Q Profit 56m Rials vs 62.5m rials Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos