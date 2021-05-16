Tesla driver in fatal California crash posted videos of himself in vehicle

The driver of a Tesla involved in a fatal crash that California traffic authorities believed could have operated on Autopilot posted videos on social media of himself driving in the vehicle without his hands on the wheel or his foot on the pedal.

The May 5 accident at Fontana, 50 miles east of Los Angeles, is also under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The investigation is the 29th case involving a Tesla that the federal agency has probed.

In the Fontana crash, a 35-year-old man identified as Steven Michael Hendrickson was killed when his Tesla Model 3 struck an overturned semi-trailer on a highway around 2:30 a.m.

Hendrickson was a member of the Southern California branch of a Tesla club who posted numerous photos and videos to social media of his white Model 3. A video on his Instagram account showed him driving in the driver’s seat without his hands on the wheel or his foot on the pedal while the Tesla cruised the highway. The video included the commentary: The best possible rideshare buddy takes even annoying traffic for me.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for his funeral and memorial services says Hendrickson is survived by his wife and two children. A message requesting comment from his wife was not returned.

Whenever we spoke to him, he would turn on talking about his kids and adore his Tesla, Tesla Club-SoCal posted on Instagram. He was truly an amazing human being and will be missed!

Another man was seriously injured when the electric vehicle struck him while helping the driver to exit the wreckage.

The CHP announced Thursday that its preliminary investigation had determined that the Teslas partially automated driving system called Autopilot was engaged before the crash. The agency said it was commenting on the Fontana crash because of the high level of interest in Tesla’s crashes and because it was an opportunity to remind the public that driving is a complex task that requires all the attention of drivers.

However, on Friday, the agency retracted its previous statement.

To clarify, a new CHP statement said: No final determination has been made as to how the Tesla drove or whether it contributed to the crash.

At least three people have died in previous U.S. crashes involving autopilot, which can keep a car centered in its lane and a safe distance behind vehicles in front of it. Tesla allows a limited number of owners to test its autonomous driving system.

Tesla, which disbanded its public relations department, did not respond to an email seeking comment on Friday. The company states in owner’s manuals and on its website that autopilot and full self-driving are not fully autonomous and that drivers should be careful and ready to intervene at all times.

The autopilot sometimes struggled to deal with stationary objects and level crossings in front of Teslas.

In two accidents in Florida, between 2016 and 2019, cars with the autopilot in use drove through semi-trailers, killing the men behind the wheel of the Teslas. In a 2018 crash in Mountain View, California, an Apple engineer driving on autopilot was killed when his Tesla hit a freeway barrier.

The Teslas system, which uses close-range cameras, radar and sonar, also struggles to deal with stopped emergency vehicles. Teslas struck several fire engines and police vehicles which were stopped on the freeways with their flashing hazard lights on.

After fatal crashes in Florida and California, the National Transportation Safety Board recommended Tesla develop a more robust system to ensure drivers pay attention and limit the use of autopilot to highways where it can operate efficiently. . Neither Tesla nor the security agency acted.

In a February 1 letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation, NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt urged the department to pass regulations governing driver assistance systems such as autopilot, as well as vehicle testing. autonomous. NHTSA has relied primarily on voluntary vehicle guidelines, taking a practical approach so as not to hamper the development of new safety technologies.

Sumwalt said Tesla uses people who bought the cars to test Full Self-Driving software on public roads with limited monitoring or reporting requirements.

Because NHTSA has no requirements in place, manufacturers can operate and test vehicles virtually anywhere, even if the location exceeds the limits of AV (autonomous vehicle) control systems, Sumwalt wrote.

He added: Although Tesla includes a disclaimer that currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous, NHTSA’s hands-on approach to audiovisual test oversight poses a risk. potential for motorists and other road users.

The NHTSA, which has the power to regulate automated driving systems and to request recalls if necessary, appears to have developed a renewed interest in the systems since President Joe Biden took office.