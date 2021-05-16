Stocks end week with gains spanning May rebound – MyRepublica





KATHMANDU, May 15: Stocks opened this week’s trading on a negative note, extending their decline from the previous week. The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index fell 18.50 points on Sunday. However, with back-to-back gains of over 27 points on Monday and Tuesday, the benchmark recouped all of its losses from the previous three sessions, hitting its highest level in over 3 weeks. Gains collapsed on Wednesday, with the index posting a gain of 0.56 points. Additionally, the last trading day of the week saw a 10.13 point lead pushing the index 46.88 points higher for the week. Nepse ended the week’s trading at 2684.01. With an increase observed over four consecutive sessions, the index now stands at just under 2700 psychological points. The buying interest seen in almost all sectors helped the index recover from its losses at the end of April. The prohibition order has so far had little or no effect on the stock market. Barring minor corrections, the local stock market saw stable trading. Turnover, however, declined slightly, with the exchange recording an average daily turnover of Rs. 6.79 billion during the reporting period. The class “A” share indicator also showed an optimistic performance. The sensitive index climbed 1.36% in the week under review. In terms of sectors traded, the Finance sub-index gained the most and finished up 7.24%. Equities in “Others”, manufacturing and processing and non-life insurance, similarly, enjoyed noticeable strength and closed up 4%. The Development Bank sub-index rose 3.83%, followed by the trade and hydropower sectors which added 2.96% and 2.69% respectively. All other sectors finished in green, with the exception of the Hotels & Tourism group, which fell 0.88%. On the corporate front, Himalayan Bank Ltd and Nepal Investment Bank Ltd are preparing to achieve the biggest merger in the bakery industry following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two banking bellwethers. The merger of the banks will be named “Himalayan and Nepal Investment Bank Ltd” and will have a paid-up capital of over Rs. 26 billion. In other news, Sunrise Capital Ltd completed on Friday the award of shares in the initial public offering (IPO) of CEDB Hydropower Development Company Ltd. The issuance of over 2.5 million unit shares garnered requests from over 1.6 million participants. In the general public space, 234,195 candidates were allocated a minimum of 10 shares, with four candidates receiving an additional share. On the weekly technical front, the formation of a bullish candlestick with a long lower wick suggesting that buyers are in control of the market after the index hit its week low at around 2610. In addition, the index also has found notable support at 2600 marks, making a drop below the psychological level highly unlikely. One step ahead of the current range can see the index test resistance at 2735. This column is produced by ARKS Capital Advisors Ltd. www.arkscapitaladvisors.com (The opinions expressed in the article are those of the producer and do not necessarily reflect those of this publication)







