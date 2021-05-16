Indonesia suspends distribution of AstraZeneca vaccine batch





A health worker prepares a dose of vaccine against AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program for Green Zone Tourism in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, March 23, 2021. REUTERS / Nyimas Laula

Indonesia has suspended distribution of batch of new AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) coronavirus vaccine for sterility and toxicity testing following death of 22-year-old man one day after vaccination , the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday. Lot “CTMAV547” consists of 448,480 doses of vaccine that arrived in the Southeast Asian country last month – part of a shipment of over 3.85 million doses from the COVAX facility. , supported by the World Health Organization. Some of the doses were distributed in the capital Jakarta and North Sulawesi province, as well as given to the military, the ministry said in a statement. A national committee tasked with monitoring the effects of the novel coronavirus vaccination launched an investigation earlier this month after a 22-year-old man died in Jakarta a day after being injected with AstraZeneca. The man received his dose of batch CTMAV547, Health Ministry spokeswoman Siti Nadia Tarmizi told Reuters. “This is a form of warning from the government to ensure the safety of this vaccine,” she said in a statement, adding that the distribution of other lots of AstraZeneca vaccine will not be affected. The batch test could take at least two weeks, said vaccine monitoring committee head Hindra Irawan Satari. “Once it is proven to be sterile and does not contain toxins, use of the vaccine will resume. The fastest we can get results will be in two weeks,” he said. An AstraZeneca representative could not immediately comment. Since the start of the pandemic early last year, Indonesia has recorded an estimated 1.74 million cases of infection with the novel coronavirus responsible for the potentially fatal respiratory disease COVID-19. The death toll in the country stands at 47,967 people. The government has lobbied to speed up its vaccination program to control the spread of the virus. Official data showed that as of Saturday, nearly 9 million people had been fully immunized. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos