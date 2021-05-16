3 best ways to invest for retirement

When saving for retirement, you want to make sure you’re getting the most out of your investments. So when that day finally comes, you will have as much money as possible. The account you invest in can have huge implications for how much money you will have in retirement and how best to minimize your tax impact.

Below, three seasoned Motley Fool contributors review the best ways to invest for retirement to get the most out of the money you contribute.

A simple path to a million dollar nest egg

Chuck saletta: Perhaps the easiest path to retirement millionaire status is to invest in your 401 (k). If you start early enough and invest enough money consistently, you might even be able to take out a millionaire even with downright lousy returns just because of the money you are able to withdraw from that account. This makes your 401 (k) an incredibly powerful tool when it comes to investing for your retirement.

One of the best features of 401 (k) investing is that the money comes straight out of your paycheck and is automatically invested on your behalf. This means that once you have made the one-time effort to set up your contributions and investments, they can continue as long as you are employed by the same company. It also means that once you get used to making contributions, you might find that you don’t miss out on the money you put into your service.

Another great feature of the 401 (k) type investment is that there are quite high annual contribution limits. In 2021, most people under 50 can contribute up to $ 19,500 per year, while those 50 and over are generally eligible to contribute up to $ 26,000. Combine those pretty high limits with the automatic investing straight from your paycheck, and your 401 (k) could easily become the biggest source of your retirement savings.

In addition, 401 (k) type plans are tax-efficient. In all of these plans, the money inside the account can increase the tax deferred. In traditional style plans, you get an immediate tax deduction for contributing, but the money is taxed as regular income when you take it out. In Roth-type plans, you pay full tax on the money you contribute, but you can withdraw your money completely tax-free once you reach age 59 and a half.

However, there are drawbacks to 401 (k) plans. In particular, they are designed to save for retirement. If you plan to withdraw money early, you are usually required to pay a 10% penalty on top of any taxes you owe. Also, with Roth type plans, if you withdraw your money before age 59 1/2, the portion of your withdrawals that counts as growth in your money is taxed as regular income. These costs make it difficult to use 401 (k) type plans for money that you may need to mine before normal retirement age.

The simplest and most flexible retirement account

Barbara Bayer: While 401 (k) plans are great investment vehicles, not everyone has a job with a traditional employer sponsoring them. According to Forbes, the independent workforce makes up nearly 30% of all Americans, and that number continues to grow, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has given everyone a taste of what it is like to work from home and be independent.

But the problem is, independent retirement savers aren’t eligible for 401 (k) s in the workplace. Instead, they have an option (sometimes even better!) To save for their senior years through individual retirement accounts or IRAs.

These retirement accounts were created in 1974 to help people who were not eligible for retirement benefits. These are tax-advantaged accounts, so depending on the type of IRA and your income level, you may get tax relief on your contributions. The money you invest will continue to grow tax-free until you start withdrawing the funds, at which point, depending on the type of IRA you choose, you may need to pay taxes.

The two main types are a Traditional IRA and a Roth IRA. As of 2021, they both have contribution limits of $ 6,000 (and you can add an additional $ 1,000 if you’re over 50). With traditional IRAs, your contributions are tax deductible if your income is less than $ 65,000 for a single filer and $ 104,000 for co-filers. Once you turn 59 and a half, you can withdraw the money, which has increased tax-free, but you will pay taxes at the normal income level.

The second type is a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax money. You don’t get the tax deduction up front, but all of your withdrawals are tax free once you start making them after age 59 1/2. This is great because your investments can add up and you will not have to pay taxes on your investment profits in your later years. However, there are eligibility requirements and contribution limits for those who wish to fund a Roth IRA.

Small business owners or self-employed people can also open SEP-IRA or SIMPLE IRA accounts, which have higher contribution limits.

The best part about all of these accounts is that unlike 401 (k) s, which have limited investment choices, IRAs are self-directed, so you can invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and mutual fund. This gives you the greatest flexibility to invest in your future.

Make the intermediary work for you

Eric Volkman: I would suggest opening a traditional brokerage account. In my opinion, this is the best choice for investing in retirement because it offers great flexibility.

Nowadays, even the simplest trading account offers a plethora of securities to invest in – ETFs, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, derivatives, etc. A brokerage is happy to allow a client to invest in essentially whatever money they are interested in investing.

It’s good to have such a wide variety of choices available, not least because it’s easy to tailor a portfolio to the investment style and goals of a prospective retiree. Are you a frequent risk taker who enjoys buying derivatives? A prime buy and shareholder? A type of set-it-and-forget-it? A mixture of all of the above? A good broker can provide you with the opportunities and resources that best suit your profile.

For retirement savers, the many tools available with most of them are another advantage of traditional brokerage accounts. These include, but are by no means limited to, access to analyst research, advisory services and educational resources that enable you to acquire or hone your knowledge of financial securities and trading. .

For example, my brokerage – TDAmeritrade, not so long ago swallowed by its great peer Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) – has a “market update” news feed that feeds stories on macro and microeconomic developments and the movements of individual companies. TDAmeritrade / Schwab also provides a handy stock analysis that allows me to narrow down potential investments based on criteria that I can adjust.

Another advantage of brokerage houses is that, thanks to a fee war that erupted a few years ago, trading commissions are now virtually non-existent. So even purchasing a large block from your favorite business will generate exactly $ 0 such fees at many brokerage firms. (Schwab, by the way, was a pioneer in commission-free trading.)

Since the end of the 20th century, American finance has undergone a radical change. Gone are the days when securities trading was the almost exclusive province of those working in the financial industry or their wealthy clients. Today, possession of such financial instruments is commonplace, even among people of modest means.

This leads perhaps to the greatest benefit of brokerage accounts for retirement savers in our modern age: convenience.

With the explosion of online and mobile trading, opening and maintaining an account is as easy as starting an app or visiting a website. Additionally, many brokerage firms have minimum amounts to open, if at all. For example, Schwab is $ 0. Researching, seeking investment advice and finally trading can be done with a set of mouse clicks or tapping on a smartphone.

In short, a decent securities brokerage can provide almost all the services and resources that a retirement saver needs. It’s a one-stop-shop for those who dream of a big nest egg for their golden years.