Companies flock with Cashand ready to line shareholders’ pockets





After a year of hoarding cash, US companies are ready to reward investors again.

Companies across all industries have repurchased stocks and increased their dividends at a strong pace this year. This is a marked turnaround from 2020, when they suspended or halted such programs, warning of the urgent need to preserve liquidity in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Already this year, U.S. companies have authorized $ 504 billion in share buybacks, according to data from the Goldman Sachs group through May 7, the most in that period for at least 22 years. The pace of announcements even exceeds the windfall of 2018 which followed the radical tax overhaul at the end of 2017. U.S. companies also increased their spending on dividends in the first quarter, according to data from the S&P Dow Jones indices, increasing their payments by a total of $ 20.3 billion on an annualized basis. This is the largest quarterly increase since 2012. The clouds of Covid are clearing and optimism is starting to return, said Lori Calvasina, chief U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. It’s a natural time for businesses to think about using [those strategies] again. The increased desire of businesses to spend comes as the U.S. economy approaches normal and executives decide how to deploy the cash flow they amassed last year. Cash at S&P 500 companies topped $ 1.89 trillion at the end of last year, according to the S&P Dow Jones indices, a record high and an increase of nearly 25% from the end of 2019. Many have issued record amounts of debt to help strengthen their balance sheets as well. In recent weeks, executives from companies ranging from Apple Inc. AAPL 1.98% to advance auto parts Inc. AAP -0.83% have unveiled stock or dividend buyback plans, with many citing excess cash on their balance sheets, as well as confidence ahead. Apple announced in April that it had authorized a $ 90 billion extension to its buyback program, while Advance Auto Parts announced a 300% increase in its dividend. Several banks announced similar plans after the Federal Reserve said it was lifting restrictions on the industry. We were repurchasing stocks because our cup was overflowing, Jamie Dimon, managing director of JPMorgan Chase & Co., said during an earnings call in April. The bank unveiled a $ 30 billion share buyback plan late last year. This week, investors will be watching for updates on spending from companies, including Walmart. Inc. and networking company Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO 0.78% which are configured to report results. They will also analyze minutes from the most recent federal government meeting looking for clues to officials’ thoughts on inflation and future monetary policy changes, two topics that have increasingly put traders in the spotlight. lookout. Those concerns were evident last week, when investors ditched shares of companies across all industries, pushing the S&P 500 down 4% through Wednesday. It marked the benchmark index’s worst three-day performance in nearly seven months and offered a glimpse of the unease bubbling beneath the surface of what has been a hot stock market. Stocks managed to recoup some of the declines by the end of the week, putting the S&P 500 within reach of another record high. The index set 26 all-time highs this year and jumped 11%. Still, many investors remain concerned about recent data which showed property prices to be on the rise, raising concerns that inflation could squeeze profit margins or speed up the federal government’s timeline for policy tightening. monetary. Fund managers are also wondering how to make sense of the signs of euphoric sentiment. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS What is your reaction to this latest round of share buybacks? Join the conversation below. History shows that buybacks often help support markets by providing a key source of demand for stocks with the potential for activity to help drive the market up even if uncertainty emerges. The desire of companies to buy their own stocks has been credited with helping boost the 11-year bull market that ended last year. Between 2010 and the end of 2019, companies in the S&P 500 invested nearly $ 5.3 trillion in the stock market through share buybacks, according to data from the S&P Dow Jones Indices. Analysts say this helped support the market even as investors pulled money from U.S. equity-focused mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Whether this can happen again remains to be debated on Wall Street, especially in the near term if the market enters a prolonged downturn. Meanwhile, some say a recent surge in companies selling shares may offset some of the buyout activity. In addition, some analysts and investors say that companies should instead shift their spending towards capital spending or other spending. Investors tend to look favorably on companies that invest in items such as equipment and factories, betting that such spending can yield more shareholder value in the long run. However, the first signs of the earnings season indicate that capital spending is not at the top of executives’ concerns at the moment. According to an analysis by RBC Capital Markets of first quarter earnings transcripts from nearly 300 companies, analysts found that buyouts and dividends were each about three times larger than capital investments. Business executives often tout the importance of share buybacks and dividend increases as a means of returning excess cash to shareholders. But buyouts in particular are often a two-way street for companies. By reducing the number of shares outstanding, companies can, even without profit growth, increase their earnings per share. This, in turn, can often drive their share price higher. Even so, many say the buybacks are a bullish sign. Companies that have spent on shareholders have received great rewards. The S&P 500 Redemption Index is up 21% year-to-date, topping the S&P 500 by around 10 percentage points. The fact that more and more companies are starting to come back is a vote of confidence: they are back in the water, said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. What you need to know about investing Write to Caitlin McCabe at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos