Tech start-up scholarship to finance the unfunded

THERES a young person in a South African town somewhere who has a revolutionary concept and technological idea, but who will never have access to funding.

What makes this possible is the technology start-up funding system that is run by biased venture capitalists.

As the government strives to close the gap, South Africa lacks innovations that could come from some of the overlooked groups of people in the tech entrepreneurship ecosystem.

There is however a different intervention that should be considered to create more tech start-ups by young people emerging from townships, and who are not part of the exclusive and privileged club of the tech entrepreneurship ecosystem.

A technology start-up grant is one of the interventions to be considered to unleash invisible African innovations.

Beyond allowing better access to financing, such a stock exchange should be based on principles and take into account the technological start-ups which take up the great challenges of society.

Eric Ries, American entrepreneur and author of The Lean Start-up, a book on the lean start-up movement, realized that stock companies were not responding to current realities.

Having identified that the current stock exchanges were short-term focused and tended to create purely profit-oriented businesses, he decided to create a long-term-focused stock exchange that encompassed goal-oriented companies.

He created an alternative stock exchange called the Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE).

It is an entity that understands that modern businesses measure progress over decades, not financial quarters.

Investors who invest for the long term want to know not only how companies plan to produce value, not just in the next quarter, but for years to come.

LTSE adheres to the idea that employees, customers, suppliers and communities rely on companies to meet their commitments and do good through society.

The South African business community should learn from the Eric Ries approach and take local conditions into account by creating a tech startup scholarship that will support local issues.

One of those issues is who should be funded. Such a scholarship should deliberately fund people rejected by society because of their origin, economic status and association.

Beyond diversity and inclusion, such a scholarship should also bridge the gap that the scholarship does not resolve. The JSE was created for different types of businesses.

Emerging companies are focused on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and should be assessed differently.

The current stock market does not have a greater appreciation of technology companies in most cases without physical infrastructure to value.

When Eric Ries was creating the LTSE, he understood the value of an alternative scholarship for the modern era.

He understood that this would reduce short-term pressures and encourage a constant cycle of innovation and investment in long-term value creation.

This should be the concern of those concerned with innovation and building goal-oriented businesses in South Africa.

No one knows what kind of innovations could come out of the townships if everyone had the opportunity to be funded.

As long as this is the case, the technological innovations that come out will always reflect one side of society instead of the full spectrum of what’s possible. We are starting to see tech start-ups coming out of Africa, especially in the fintech sector, thinking about Flutterwave and Paystack.

Interestingly, the growth of these companies is primarily funded or acquired by companies based in the United States. The ecosystem of African tech start-ups should strive to create global tech companies that will stay on the continent. Currently, only a few companies in the JSE truly reflect the diversity of society.

Even those who are there are attacked by the establishment.

To achieve this, the method of financing technological start-ups must go beyond the usual suspects.

A tech startup scholarship should be on the to-do list of top organizations in the tech ecosystem.

Wesley Diphoko is the editor of BizTech.

ONLINE ACTIVITY REPORT