Hawaii health workers get creative as interest in vaccines fades
Restaurant discounts and free karaoke songs at pop-up clinics, extended hours of operation at pharmacies, and door-to-door visits by community representatives armed with information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
After five months of queuing patients in limited places to get vaccinated, public health workers and even local business leaders are getting creative as they face a new challenge of declining l interest in vaccines and that supply begins to exceed demand.
There’s definitely a bit of a slowdown, said Kerri Okamura, director of pharmacy operations for KTA Super Stores on the Big Island. The next step is to get into the community and make sure people understand that the vaccine is safe and effective and that is what will allow us to come together and get back to normal.
That’s why clinics and pharmacies like KTA have extended their vaccine opening hours, Okamura said.
Okamura said being a local business, with pharmacies in Hilo, Waimea, Waikoloa and Kona, has been an advantage as they run more outreach immunization events.
After a slow start and initial distribution problems, officials expressed concern that most people in Hawaii who wanted the vaccine had received it while others had refused or delayed getting the vaccine.
Declining demand
About 44.6% of the adult Hawaiian population is fully vaccinated, Department of Health spokesman Brooks Baehr said on Friday. But the momentum of the campaign has slowed, especially on neighboring islands.
Health advocates are eager to persuade as many people as possible to get vaccinated to stop the spread of the coronavirus so life can return to normal.
Dr Damien Kapono Chong-Hanssen, medical director of Hola Lhui Hawaii, Kauai’s community health center, said he first noticed the drop in interest on Garden Island in mid-April.
We made it as accessible as possible to people who strongly desired it, and we just went through them all, said Chong-Hanssen.
He said he was happy local businesses were joining the effort to reach those who hesitate.
Take Kauais’ popular poke spot, The Fish Express. They are offering 5% discounts to customers who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Two restaurants that temporarily closed after DOH found evidence of transmission of the virus are now working with the Chong-Hanssens Health Center to schedule pop-up vaccination clinics.
The owners of Rob’s Good Times Grill, which recently reopened after two of its employees contracted COVID-19, are considering offering a gift card to fully vaccinated customers, he said. And Troy’s Bar, another spot in Lihue that has been hit by COVID-19, plans to offer five free karaoke songs at another pop-up vaccination clinic tentatively scheduled for June.
These were two bars that locals tended to frequent, Chong-Hanssen said. Kauai is a good size for this stuff. We are small enough to play with each other and we can make such things happen.
Next Up, Youth
The drop in participation applies to all ages, but as the state launches clinics for children as young as 12, some local health officials say concerns about vaccines have become more visible.
We knew that at some point we had to move from making the vaccine available to an active release to try to get people to come and describe the benefits of vaccination, said Jacob Schafer, director of infection control. of the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, which oversaw the clinics. West Oahu.
As vaccine eligibility increases, the center is working with its school clinics to engage with a younger clientele.
Three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – have received emergency clearance from the Food and Drug Administration, but only Pfizer has been approved for ages 12 to 15.
We had higher demand in the older groups and it seems that when we moved to younger and younger age groups they seemed less interested, Schafer said.
At the start of the pandemic, most cases were in older adults, but the ages of those infected have declined in the past month. Most of the recent COVID-19 cases in Waianae are in people under the age of 20, he said.
Even today, there are 64 active cases in Waianae that we know of, and the vast majority are 17, 11 and 13-year-olds, he said.
Some community health centers were unable to obtain the Pfizer vaccine because they were unable to place a minimum order of the vaccine. The health center has a steady supply of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but would like to reach more children.
Mary Oneha, CEO of Waimanalo Health Center in Oahu, said she was working with other health centers on the island to place a joint order for Pfizer vaccines.
Kimo Alameda, CEO of the Big Islands Bay Clinic, agrees the next challenge in vaccine rollout will be tackling vaccine reluctance among a younger crowd.
Alameda said discussions he had with his own children about the vaccine helped him shape the clinic’s message around COVID-19 vaccines. He hopes to post a public service announcement on the local radio station soon.
It’s my son and his friends who think they are invincible and who think they won’t get sick, he said. We had a great conversation. I want to reproduce the conversation I had with my son on the radio.
Alameda said he pitched the idea of hosting a concert that would offer free entry to fully vaccinated people.
The next phase in my mind is door-to-door and it’s even easier for people to get the shot while simultaneously encouraging 12 to 30 year olds, he said. They must be encouraged.
Reaching out to rural communities
Clinical leaders from health centers on neighboring islands say their most effective approaches are community-based.
On the island of Hawaii, Dr Lee Ann Heely-Rolston oversees a team of community health workers who have engaged with migrant and seasonal farm workers who work on the coffee plantations of Kona, migrants from the islands of the Pacific and the native Hawaiian community.
They meet with community leaders before clinics. Answering questions about side effects and addressing concerns in people’s native languages helps a lot, Heely-Rolston said.
When approaching community leaders from the Hawaiian family community in the village of Lai pua, the Heely-Rolstons team worked with community representatives who then surveyed their own neighborhoods, knocking on doors and initiating conversations about COVID-19 vaccines.
Kauai, meanwhile, leads all counties in terms of the number of people fully vaccinated.
Blanca Gil Lopez, who heads the multilingual team of community health workers at the Kauai District Health Unit, said her team’s efforts have contributed significantly to this success. She gave a recent example.
“We had scheduled meetings with eight Thai farmers and a Thai volunteer at different times of the morning,” she said. “More than 18 farmers came and more continued to come over the next few days. Coconut wireless never fails. “
