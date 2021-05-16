Madras HC’s intervention aimed to ban NSE co-location services





File photo CHENNAI: The India National Stock Exchange (Yes) should be prohibited from providing the colocation facility which has already been considered discriminatory by various authorities, including Securities and Exchange Commission of India (SEBI), according to a petition filed with the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

A public interest litigation was recently filed in the Madras High Court bench in Madurai demanding the court’s swift intervention over the SEBI’s blatant failure to ban this attack on the integrity of the Indian stock market and its facilitation continues to this day.

“NSE co-location services are illegal and ultra vires the Constitution as well as against the fundamental principles of transparent price discovery and equal market opportunity,” the petition said.

In particular, various investigative and forensic studies carried out by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of SEBI, Deloitte, and EY unanimously concluded that NSE’s co-location service is subject to market manipulation and abuse and that preferential access has been granted to a few selected brokers across the industry, according to the petition.

The NSE introduced its paid ‘co-location facility’ to a select group of brokers / trading members in 2009. Co-location allows brokers to place their servers and systems in assigned racks at nearby exchange premises. of the main servers of the NSE in order to have a low latency connection to the exchange.

Mr. Venkatesh, the lawyer for PIL, pointed out that the ease of co-location in itself is discriminatory because brokers who use co-location get preferential access to the price gaining an advantage over others. In addition, brokers who benefit from co-location have an overview of pending orders as well as price (TBT), which helps them see the depth of the market as a whole as opposed to ordinary retail investors. . Brokers who benefit from co-location have a preference for pushing more orders to the exchange, which allows them to take advantage of preferential price access.

“The NSE played quickly across the industry, including SEBI, by introducing colocation in 2009, and that too without any regulatory approval. Instead of stopping crime, SEBI bowed down back and allowed crime, ”Ventakesh said.

In addition, the SEBI orders of April 30, 2019 imposed penalties on NSE (Rs 624.89 crore with interest at 12% per annum from April 1, 2014, which amounts to approximately Rs 1000 crore, and also its staff thus confirming that the Co – locating facilities offered by NSE were illegal and also offered preferential access to a few brokers compared to the market in general.

The petition also sought to challenge the vires and the constitutional validity of the SEBI circular of May 13, 2015, allowing exchanges like NSE to offer co-location facilities to market players, and therefore all its circulars subsequent to this. regard because it violates the fundamental principles of equality enshrined in article 14 of the Constitution.

The petition also requested a suspension order against NSE from the provision of colocation services as it has already been declared discriminatory and arbitrary and declares the SEBI Circular of May 2015 unconstitutional and ultra-vires the SEBI Act of 1992 and Regulation 41 (2). of the SECC Regulation and cancel the same and therefore order SEBI to permanently suspend the colocation services offered by NSE, added Venkatesh. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

