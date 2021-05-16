Delta Air Lines has just made a bold new decision. Here’s why it’s so controversial

It’s a story about Delta Air Lines and the number 1, most controversial issue in business right now. This is the kind of thing I explore in my eBook, Flying Business Class: 12 Rules For U.S. Airline Executives, that you can download here for free.

Regardless of your industry, it makes sense to follow the airlines. They offer an endless series of case studies that can help you make better decisions in your business.

Today’s case study? If you can or should realistically require employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Last month a study at Arizona State University found that about 65 percent of U.S. companies will eventually require their employees to be vaccinated.

More than a third of those employers said they would consider firing employees who refuse.

But on the other side of the table, a Society for Human Resource Management study found that about 28 percent of employees say they would rather quit their jobs than get the vaccine, if their employers require it.

To be frank, I got the shot as soon as I was eligible. But I admit that not everyone sees this the way I do and that the very idea of ​​vaccine requirements is very controversial.

As a business owner, you are probably thinking about what politics could become in your business: Need vaccinations? Just encourage them? Leave it all to the judgment of your employees?

Last week, Delta CEO Ed Bastian announced his company policy – the first airline to make its plan public. What I find interesting and useful about this, besides the fact that Delta made its decision early and you can compare it to its competition, is that this is kind of a hybrid approach.

First of all, for new employees, the vaccine is not negotiable. If you want to work for Delta and aren’t already on board, you’ll need to be vaccinated, period.

(Data point: In 2017, Delta had 270,000 applicants for 1,700 flight attendant positions, which equates to an acceptance rate of 0.6%.)

“Anyone joining Delta in the future, we will take care of getting vaccinated before they can register with the company,” Bastian said in a statement. interview on CNN.

Second, the airline will not need the current employees, of which it has approximately 75,000, to get the vaccine.

Bastian said this was a moot point for around 60% of Delta employees who have already been vaccinated, a number he expects to eventually reach around 80%.

“I’m not going to mandate and force people if they have a specific reason why they don’t want to be vaccinated,” Bastian said in the interview, “but I’m going to strongly encourage them and make sure they understand the risk of not getting the vaccine. “

Now that leaves 20% – roughly 17,000 employees – who Bastian says will not be willing to get the vaccine. What is happening to them?

Well, they will still have jobs at Delta, Bastian said, but many of them can expect their jobs to change.

An immediate example he offered would be that employees who haven’t been vaccinated might not be able to fly on international routes.

This is because even if Delta or the United States does not need vaccines, other countries could, and Delta must comply with their laws when traveling within their borders.

Now, while Bastian is apparently the first airline CEO to outline his airline’s policy, he’s not the first to bring up the problem – or to suggest the possibility or even the likelihood of a more restrictive plan. .

In January, Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, told a town hall for United employees that he hoped to make vaccines mandatory at his airline.

“I have confidence in the safety of the vaccine,” Kirby said, “and I agree that it is controversial. I think the right thing to do is for United Airlines, and for other companies, to require the vaccines and make them mandatory. “

But, he also added: “I don’t think United will get away with it and can realistically be the only company to demand vaccines and make them mandatory. We need a few more. We need a few more. to show leadership. Especially in the health care industry. “

See what I mean about the continuous flow of business case studies from major airlines? Maybe this debate already prompts you to ask yourself questions, like:

Does requiring vaccines (or not) make my business a better corporate citizen? Is this the right thing to do? “

Will customers or employees be more or less likely to stay with me if I need vaccines?

Will some customers or employees leave me if I reverse the decision?

Do I have different policies for new hires compared to the current policies?

May I have to change jobs for some employees if they refuse to be vaccinated?

I can’t tell you what the answers should be for your business. But I think it’s a lot easier to make those calls when you’ve had the opportunity to study the thought processes and decisions of big business – like the US airlines.