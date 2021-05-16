Stocks have been volatile. Here is why I am not freaked out about it. | Smart change: personal finance





3. I am strong in the savings department My plan not to liquidate investments when they are down? Part of the reason this works is that I also have a strong emergency fund – one with enough money to cover about a year of living expenses. Now some would argue that this is far too aggressive an emergency fund, and the reality is that for many people three to six months of bills are perfectly reasonable and appropriate. I have my own logic for having a bigger emergency fund, and part of that is because I know it will give me the opportunity to leave my portfolio alone during times of volatility. Sometimes a volatile week in the stock market is just that – a temporary failure. In other cases, it may be the start of a prolonged sale that ultimately leads to a correction or a complete crash. But no matter what happens in the short term, I’m not worried about it. And if you take a similar approach to investing, you too can sleep better at night when stock market volatility rages on. 10 stocks we like better than Walmart When investment geniuses David and Tom Gardner have investment advice, they can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they’ve been distributing for over a decade, Motley Fool Fellowship Advisor, has tripled the market. *

