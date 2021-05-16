SVB Financial Group is the best banking stock that nobody talks about





In times of economic recovery, bank stocks perform admirably. The banking sector as a whole is up more than 33% so far in 2021 at Friday prices, exceeding the 11% gain for the S&P 500. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), better known as Silicon Valley Bank, is doing even better than the average bank, yielding 49% so far this year and 234% over the past year. A better quarter of the first period of 2021 underlies the stock’s performance, but this story is far from over. The future remains bright for this banker of the “innovation economy”. This is a banking action that must be on the radar of all investors. A banker and an investor Silicon Valley Bank was propelled higher last year by massive growth in the digital economy. The company caters to venture capital-backed start-ups and tech, life sciences and healthcare companies, as well as private equity and venture capital firms and their employees and wealthy directors. It’s a unique niche that’s booming right now as the global economy goes digital. First quarter 2021 net profit was $ 532 million, up 37% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and 303% from the same period a year ago. The net result is the result of an increase in average customer funds of 16% from just three months ago to $ 262 billion and average loans of nearly 12% to $ 46 billion, resulting in a nearly 12% net interest income growth to $ 665 million. Basically, even though average interest rates are much lower now than they were before the pandemic, Silicon Valley Bank’s assets and loans have grown so much that they are still raking in more income. interest despite the low interest rate environment. But it’s more than just a bank. Silicon Valley Bank is also an investor, which often obtains stock warrants on the private companies it finances. Given the boom in initial public offerings (IPOs) and Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) last year and in the first quarter of 2021, this has worked exceptionally well for the company. It recorded $ 364 million in net gains on warrants and investment gains (such as equity gains from the IPO of Coinbase Globalin April) during the first trimester alone. Not so cheap anymore, but still a lot of potential SVB management said during the first quarter earnings call that they do not expect a repeat of the record investment increase anytime soon. Growth stocks have been volatile over the past two months, and new PSPC transactions have slowed as the US Securities and Exchange Commission steps up regulation. This could put a temporary drag on equity and investment gains for the rest of the year. However, higher interest income is most certainly still in the cards, as average bank customer funds hit new highs. And disruptive tech companies aren’t slowing down in their quest to reshape the economy – a long-term benefit for this bank as it gets quick access to equity for those companies. Management said it will also seek to expand its reach, as with the impending acquisition of Boston Private Financial Holdingsthis will give it better access to private wealth management services. Simply put, this bank is a long-term growth story well positioned to profit alongside its tech startup clients for many years to come. The stocks are trading 19.5 times the expected earnings per share for 2021 – certainly a premium for many bank stocks. But SVB Financial Group is no ordinary bank. I remain a buyer after the quarterly update for the first quarter.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos