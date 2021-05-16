Cairn identifies $ 70 billion in Indian assets to be seized to recover amount owed to government

UK Energy has identified $ 70 billion in Indian assets abroad for potential foreclosure to collect $ 1.72 billion owed by the government – a successful move will put India in the league with the Pakistan and Venezuela, which faced similar enforcement measures for non-payment of arbitral awards.

The assets identified range from Air India planes to ships belonging to the

, and properties owned by state-owned banks to PSU’s oil and gas cargoes, three people familiar with the matter said.

These assets are found in multiple jurisdictions, they said without giving further details.

Cairn plans to move US courts to Singapore for asset seizure in the absence of the Indian government’s refusal to honor an international arbitration award.

“The Indian government will naturally challenge this seizure, but in order to save the assets it will eventually have to pledge money equivalent to the value of the assets in a financial guarantee such as a bank guarantee. The court will return such a guarantee to the Indian government. “India if it does not judge the merit. In the case of Cairn. But the bond will be sent to Cairn if the court finds that India has breached its obligation,” said a source.

Cairn secured an international arbitration award – which overturned the retrospective tax levy and ordered New Delhi to return the value of the shares it had sold, dividends seized, and tax refunds withheld to recover those taxes – recorded in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, Mauritius, the Canadian province of Quebec, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.



Now he has started moving the courts to get a declaration that the state owned entities are alter egos of India and that they should be held accountable for overturning the arbitral award in the absence of payment by the government.

Cairn filed a lawsuit on May 14 in a New York court to have Air India recognized as India’s alter ego and that “it should be held jointly and severally liable for India’s debts, including all judgment resulting from the recognition of the sentence “.

Once a court recognizes Air India as the alter ego of the Indian government, Cairn can seek the seizure or seizure of its assets in the United States such as planes, real estate and bank accounts to recover the amount that was granted to him by the arbitration tribunal.

The ruling is similar to a court in the British Virgin Islands that ordered in December last year that hotels in New York and Paris owned by Pakistan International Airlines would be used to settle a claim against the Pakistani government by a Canadian-Chilean copper company.

Crystallex International Corp had filed a similar lawsuit to seize the property of Petroleos de Venezuela, SA (PDVSA), Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, in Delaware a few years ago, after the Latin American country n did not pay the company $ 1.2 billion. an arbitral tribunal had ordered payment in lieu of the 2011 seizure of gold deposits held and developed by the firm.

In 2012, Elliott Management, a US hedge fund that held distressed Argentine bonds, seized a beautiful tall ship owned by the Argentine Navy. Recently, French courts ruled that a strangled creditor could seize a business jet owned by the government of Congo-Brazzaville while on duty at a French airport, as well as $ 30 million in a bank account in the Congo. the country’s national oil company.

While the Finance Ministry has so far not commented on Cairn’s decision, sources said India will take whatever steps are necessary to defend itself against such “illegal enforcement measures”.

India, they said, would challenge the ruling on the grounds that the government challenged the arbitral award in the relevant court in The Hague and is confident the award will be overturned.

Sources said the government has also hired a team of lawyers who are ready to defend themselves against any coercive action.

While claiming that neither the government nor any PSU received such a notification, people familiar with the Cairn trial said the case was only brought on Friday and that timely notifications would be sent to the relevant authorities. .

The sources said that upon receipt of such notification, the government / organization concerned would take all necessary measures to defend against “any unlawful enforcement action”.

“Cairn is taking the necessary legal steps to protect the interests of shareholders in the absence of a resolution of the arbitration award,” said a spokesperson for the company, commenting on the matter. “Cairn remains open to continuing a constructive dialogue with the Indian government to achieve a satisfactory outcome to this long-standing problem.”

The Scottish company invested in India’s oil and gas industry in 1994 and a decade later made a huge oil discovery in Rajasthan. In 2006, she listed her Indian assets on BSE. Five years later, the government passed retroactive tax law and charged Cairn Rs 10,247 crore plus interest and penalties for the IPO reorganization.

The state then expropriated and liquidated Cairn’s remaining shares in the Indian entity, seized dividends, and withheld tax refunds to recover part of the claim.

Cairn challenged this decision in an arbitral tribunal in The Hague, which awarded him in December 1.2 billion USD (over Rs 8,800 crore) plus fees and interest, which totaled USD 1.725 million (Rs 12,600 crore) in December 2020.

The company, which previously said the ruling was binding and enforceable under international treaty law, has since courted Indian government officials to get the money paid. But the government did not agree to pay.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated last month that the international arbitration ruling on India’s sovereign right to taxation sets a false precedent, but said the government was looking to find the best way to solve the problem.

The government, which participated in an international arbitration brought by the Scottish company against retrospective taxation, has appealed the decision of the Hague-based tribunal.

Sources said the appeal did not prevent the company from seeking the seizure of Indian assets.

“He cannot opt ​​to seize assets in the Netherlands while the appeal is on, but he can go after assets elsewhere,” a source said.