Swiss bank bought Chinese electric vehicle shares Li Auto, XPeng and this marijuana share

The bank purchased 427,954 US certificates of deposit from Li Auto in the first quarter. He had not owned any of the ADRs at the end of 2020.
Li Auto ADRs fell 13.3% in the first quarter, compared to a 5.8% increase in the
S&P 500 Index.
So far in the second quarter, until the close of Fridays, ADR Li Auto has fallen 26.6%, while the index has gained 5.1%.
The central bank also bought an additional 74,000 ADRs from XPeng to end the first quarter with 433,175. The shares followed the same downtrend as the Li Auto ADRs, falling 14.8% in the first quarter and then falling 29%. , 6% thereafter.
According to an analyst, ADR Li Auto and XPeng have been hit by concerns about increasing competition. A shortage of chips is also hurting the industry. Nonetheless, Li Auto reported strong deliveries in April and XPeng’s first quarter report was better than expected.
Zoom Video stock slipped 4.8% in the first quarter and 4.2% since.
The Swiss National Bank bought an additional 142,900 Zoom Video shares to end the first quarter with 826,800 shares.
The bank bought an additional 175,900 Tilray shares in the first quarter to bring its investment to 289,300.
Tilray’s stock nearly tripled in the first quarter, but since then shares of the marijuana producer have slipped 38.7%.
Tilray earlier this month has entered into a merger with Aphria, creating the world’s largest cannabis company in terms of revenue. Tilrays’ results, reported before the merger, were poor.
Inside Scoop is a regular feature of Barrons covering stock transactions of corporate executives and board members, called insiders, as well as major shareholders, politicians and other important figures. Due to their insider status, these investors are required to disclose stock transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission or other regulatory groups.
