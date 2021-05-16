Swiss bank bought Chinese electric vehicle shares Li Auto, XPeng and this marijuana share

Text size





The Swiss central bank recently made big changes in its equity portfolio.

Swiss National Bank



initiated a position in a Chinese electric vehicle company



Li Auto



(symbol: LI), and increased its holdings in



XPeng



(XPEV), another Chinese electric vehicle company. The bank also bought more shares of a video conferencing company



Focus on video communications



(ZM), and increased its stake in



Tilray



(TLRY), a producer of marijuana. The Swiss National Bank disclosed the transactions, inter alia, in a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The bank said it was not commenting on individual investments. Swiss National Bank managed approximately $ 150 billion in US listed stocks to March 31.

The bank purchased 427,954 US certificates of deposit from Li Auto in the first quarter. He had not owned any of the ADRs at the end of 2020.

Li Auto ADRs fell 13.3% in the first quarter, compared to a 5.8% increase in the



S&P 500 Index.



So far in the second quarter, until the close of Fridays, ADR Li Auto has fallen 26.6%, while the index has gained 5.1%.

The central bank also bought an additional 74,000 ADRs from XPeng to end the first quarter with 433,175. The shares followed the same downtrend as the Li Auto ADRs, falling 14.8% in the first quarter and then falling 29%. , 6% thereafter.

According to an analyst, ADR Li Auto and XPeng have been hit by concerns about increasing competition. A shortage of chips is also hurting the industry. Nonetheless, Li Auto reported strong deliveries in April and XPeng’s first quarter report was better than expected.

Zoom Video stock slipped 4.8% in the first quarter and 4.2% since.

Zoom Video CEO Eric Yuan said he experimented videoconferencing fatigue himself. An observer thinks the company could make acquisitions. Zoom video a stepped up compliance measures through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Swiss National Bank bought an additional 142,900 Zoom Video shares to end the first quarter with 826,800 shares.

The bank bought an additional 175,900 Tilray shares in the first quarter to bring its investment to 289,300.

Tilray’s stock nearly tripled in the first quarter, but since then shares of the marijuana producer have slipped 38.7%.

Tilray earlier this month has entered into a merger with Aphria, creating the world’s largest cannabis company in terms of revenue. Tilrays’ results, reported before the merger, were poor.

