Airtel Account Jio, Deploys Offers for Low Income Users, Telecom News, ET Telecom





Mumbai: Bharti Airtel has rolled out charging and talktime offerings for 55 million “low-income” customers affected by the ongoing pandemic. The second-largest telecom company’s offerings come days of initiatives by market leader Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) to its own multifunction phone subscribers, with competitors targeting rural and prepaid customers with the aim of selling theirs and to poach each other. Mumbai: Bharti Airtel has rolled out charging and talktime offerings for 55 million “low-income” customers affected by the ongoing pandemic. The second-largest telecom company’s offerings come days of initiatives by market leader Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) to its own multifunction phone subscribers, with competitors targeting rural and prepaid customers with the aim of selling theirs and to poach each other. Airtel on Sunday announced benefits worth Rs 270 crore targeting 55 million low-income customers to account for the impact of Covid-19. “As a one-time gesture, Airtel will offer the Rs 49 pack for free to over 55 million low-income customers. The pack offers Rs 38 talk time and 100MB of data with a validity of 28 days,” said telco, which had about 336 million subscribers at the end of the December quarter. The second largest telecom operator which will publish its quarterly results from January to March on Monday, “Airtel prepaid customers purchasing the Rs 79 recharge coupon will now benefit from double. This will make it easier for them to stay connected at a difficult time.” , he added. These offers take into account rural and prepaid customers, who also make up a large portion of all Jio subscribers. Last Friday, Jio offered extra talk time and charging benefits for its 100 million JioPhone subscribers. Jio needs to gain more customers quickly in order to stay ahead of Airtel and reach its goal of 500 million subscribers. But with the churn rate falling during the pandemic, analysts believe major telecom operators will need to step up the pace with more initiatives. In fact, after the December quarter results ended, analysts at Bernstein put the three private players on a strong to weak list. “At 3QFY21, the addition of subscribers was strongest in Bharti (14 million additions) while it was modest in Jio (5.2 million) and weak at VI (down 2 million). Vodafone Idea (Vi) has not yet deployed any offer for its customers. Airtel and Jio have both been in a brawl over subscribers and these offers coincide during a phase where Jio lost active users to gains made by main rival Airtel. According to the regulator’s latest data, Jio’s active subscriber fell in February while Airtel’s subscriber increased significantly. “Bharti Airtel gained 3.8 million active subscribers to 340 million, Vodafone Idea reported an increase of 0.7 million subscribers, but active subscribers decreased by 0.2 million, and Reliance Jio recorded its highest adding 4.3 million subscribers to 415 million, but active subscribers decreased by 0.2 million, ”noted brokerage firm CLSA. Airtel also offers Covid emergency services on the Airtel Thanks app for users to find verified supplies of drugs, oxygen, plasma, etc., and also book vaccination slots.







