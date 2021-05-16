US presses Chinese companies to share audits or deregistration risks





WASHINGTON: A U.S. accounting supervisory board has proposed a draft rule to advance the implementation of legislation to remove foreign companies from the U.S. stock exchange that do not meet U.S. accounting standards.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), this was done to speed up a Trump-era law that would require Chinese listed companies to withdraw from U.S. stock exchanges in three years if they do not share their audits for review.

The rule change would provide a framework for determining whether local authorities have prevented its inspections of foreign accounting firms that audit U.S. issuers, the SCMP reported in the statement issued by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).

“The rule addresses situations where foreign authorities have denied the PCAOB the access it needs to carry out its mandated surveillance activities,” PCAOB Chairman William Duhnke III said in a statement.

The PCAOB said more than 200 accounting firms in some 40 foreign jurisdictions are currently subject to inspection as they audit companies listed in the United States.

Meanwhile, a group of Chinese law professors, including professors from Peking University Law School, Tsinghua University Law School and Chinese Academy of Law Institute of Law social sciences, said this month that the law was “clearly aimed” at Chinese companies including the “extremely unusual” requirement that companies disclose directors and officers who are members of the Chinese Communist Party.

It comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which regulates the US stock markets, amended the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act to remove foreign companies from US stock markets that did not comply with local accounting standards.

“The SEC has passed interim final amendments to implement congressional submission and disclosure requirements of the Foreign Company Accountant Liability Act (HFCA Act),” the SEC said in a statement. March.

The amended rule comes as US-China relations hit a new low due to several disputes over human rights and trade issues, among others.

The HFCA law would allow the SEC to exclude foreign companies from U.S. stock exchanges if they did not comply with the country’s auditing standards. The law would also require foreign companies to disclose any government affiliation.

Signed in December last year, the HFCA law was primarily aimed at removing Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges if they failed to meet U.S. auditing standards, Sputnik reported.

The law also requires companies to prove to the SEC that they are not owned or controlled by a foreign government entity, and to appoint any board member with such connections.

