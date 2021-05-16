Fisker and Foxconn team up to win less than $ 30,000 EV





– Fisker will sell electric vehicles in Europe, China, India and North America – Electric vehicles would be in a range of less than $ 30,000 An electric car start-up Fisker Inc. and manufacturing giant Foxconn Technology Group have signed framework agreements to co-develop and manufacture consumer electric vehicles for the PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Evolution) project. This jointly established PEAR project will produce vehicles starting at less than $ 30,000 before grants. Electric vehicles will be sold under the Fisker nameplate in North America, Europe, India and China. Both entities will begin production of vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023 in the United States. Meanwhile, Fisker and Foxconn are considering several factory sites around the country. In addition, the companies are also analyzing other global markets to set up manufacturing sites outside of the United States for future production. They plan to reach the annual production capacity of 250,000 units, including that of the United States and other global locations. Since Fisker and Foxconn are considering international markets for their future production, it is likely that they will set up a factory in India. Our partnership with Foxconn and the creation of Project PEAR took shape with remarkable speed and clarity of vision, said Mr. Fisker President and CEO of Fisker Inc. At under $ 30,000 with amazing design and innovation, we let’s rethink the car, both in terms of proportions, design, interior functionality and connected user experience. The PEAR project comes just a year after the launch of the Ocean, ”he added. Fisker and Foxconn will jointly invest in the PEAR project to develop inexpensive electric cars. The brands will work together on a new light vehicle platform, called FP28. In addition, Fisker Inc. will lead the design while Foxconn will take care of manufacturing, especially the prodigious supply chain, maintaining shipments of chipsets and semiconductors. In addition, Fisker has already revealed the Ocean which is expected to go into production in 2022. The Los Angeles-based start-up has already partnered with Magna Inc. to manufacture the Ocean electric vehicle starting at around $ 38,000. Fisker Inc. also plans to start manufacturing the Ocean in Europe by the end of 2022.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos