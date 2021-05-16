Cairn Energy sues Air India in the United States for an arbitration award of more than $ 1.2 billion





Cairn Energy is suing U.S. public carrier Air India in the U.S. to enforce $ 1.2 billion in compensation against the Indian government, a process that could lead it to seize planes and other assets in connection with ‘a long-standing tax dispute. The lawsuit, brought in the southern district of New York, aims to establish that Air India is “the alter ego of the Republic of India and therefore jointly and severally liable for the debts and obligations of India itself”. In December, an international court ordered India to pay Edinburgh-based Cairn $ 1.2 billion in a dispute over retrospective taxes New Delhi sought to levy on the company. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government appealed the decision, although he said he was in talks with the British oil and gas explorer. Cairn had previously warned that if New Delhi’s payment was not made, he would sue Indian assets in jurisdictions around the world. In the lawsuit, Cairn argued that any alleged distinction between Air India and the state was aimed at protecting Indian assets from creditors. A verdict in its favor would allow Cairn to seize assets, including planes in the United States, where Air India operates a number of long-haul flights. It could also complicate the Indian government’s hopes of privatizing the national airline to help increase revenue squeezed by the pandemic. India’s finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, although local media quoted an anonymous official as saying India would take all measures to defend itself. The dispute with Cairn, along with a similar retrospective tax dispute with Vodafone, has proven to damage India’s reputation as a destination for foreign investment, an area Modi has sought to strengthen. Under a law passed in 2012, India retroactively demanded $ 1.4 billion in tax payments from Cairn linked to the British group’s listing of its Indian subsidiary on the Bombay Stock Exchange in 2007. advised An arbitration tribunal found that India violated its obligations under the UK-India bilateral investment treaty in 2014 when tax authorities seized Cairn’s residual 10% stake in the subsidiary, which it sold to Vedanta. Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s finance minister, last month pushed back the court ruling. “I recently had a meeting with a representative from Cairn, and we are talking,” she said. Event hosted by the Financial Times and Indian Express. “However, international arbitrations calling into question India’s sovereign right to tax are a matter of concern, and to that limited extent we are concerned that this may set a false precedent.” Cairn said he was “taking the necessary legal steps to protect the interests of shareholders in the absence of resolution of the arbitration award.” “Cairn remains open to continuing a constructive dialogue with the Indian government to achieve a satisfactory outcome on this long-standing issue,” he added. Other companies have attacked state-owned assets to settle trade disputes. ConocoPhillips seized in 2018 products from an oil refinery owned by Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA after failing to honor a $ 2 billion international grant in compensation for the expropriation of Conoco’s assets in 2007.

