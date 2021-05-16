Quidel Co. (NASDAQ: QDEL) Director Sells $ 113,260.00 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ: QDEL) director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a trade on Thursday, May 13. The stock was sold for an average price of $ 113.26, for a total value of $ 113,260.00. As a result of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company, valued at approximately $ 1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a file with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed via this hyperlink.

NASDAQ: QDEL traded $ 1.71 at midday Friday, reaching $ 118.21. The company had a trading volume of 558,025 shares, compared to an average volume of 960,368 shares. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $ 104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $ 306.72. The company’s fifty-day moving average is $ 121.25 and its two-hundred-day moving average is $ 179.48. The company has a market cap of $ 5.03 billion, a P / E ratio of 13.87, a P / E / G ratio of 0.21, and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) last released its results on Wednesday, February 17. The company reported earnings per share of $ 11.07 for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $ 9.90 from $ 1.17. Quidel achieved a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company posted revenue of $ 809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ estimates of $ 809.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post earnings per share of 18.55 for the current year.

Large investors have recently increased or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $ 25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Quidel shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $ 27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings of Quidel shares by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company valued at $ 31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $ 37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $ 38,000. 84.04% of the shares are currently held by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Zacks investment research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a Wednesday April 28 report. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its price target on Quidel from $ 95.00 to $ 90.00 and established an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7. Raymond James lowered his price target on Quidel from $ 180.00 to $ 160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced his price target on Quidel from $ 371.00 to $ 341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered her price target on Quidel from $ 265.00 to $ 140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23. Two research analysts rated the stock with a sell rating and three issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $ 202.00.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic test solutions for applications in infectious disease, cardiology, thyroid, women’s health and general, eye health, gastrointestinal disease and toxicology worldwide. whole. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay product; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC product for detecting infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

