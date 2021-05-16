Coronavirus: AstraZeneca-Oxford developer denounces Canada’s approach to vaccine, saying ‘messing around will cost lives’

OTTAWA – As several provinces suspend the first dose of AstraZeneca and questions remain as to whether a second shot will receive the green light, the researcher who oversaw vaccine development says the move is not only flawed, but may have serious consequences.

Sir John Bell, professor of medicine regius at the University of Oxford, told CTV News’ question period that the Canadian approach to using AstraZeneca specifically reflects the country’s overall vaccination strategy: to act on a lot of hearsay and not on facts.

On my last look you were vaccinated 3.6% with two doses, so wait for the [B.1.617 variant] to tear the Canadian population apart, and the issues you’ve had with these very rare bleeding events will seem trivial, Bell said.

Unless you have two doses of mRNA vaccine sitting in a back room, you have to get going and vaccinating people all the fuck around, it’s going to cost lives. It’s a public health decision, it’s not, you know it’s not an academic game.

Nova Scotia and Manitoba the two announced new restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine last Wednesday, following similar news from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec a day earlier. The reasoning for this stop is twofold: increased caution in the face of rare incidents of blood clotting and a shortage of supplies.

For the most part, the plan is to stop offering the first shots of AstraZeneca and keep the exceptional vials for distribution as second shots to those who already have the first. Although in Ontario, Provincial Health Minister Christine Elliott said a decision has yet to be made on whether AstraZeneca will still be offered as a second injection, leaving open the possibility of letting the doses expire before this call is made. be carried out.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which provides advice on vaccine use in Canada, has been criticized for sowing confusion and hesitation around AstraZeneca, after saying that mRNA vaccines were prefer.

In a separate interview on CTV’s question period aired on Sunday, Health Canada’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma responded to Bell’s comments by stating that while the benefits of AstraZenecas outweigh its risks, Canada is expected to benefit from an influx of mRNA arriving in Canada.

We were always going to have that pivot point on how we were going to use the vaccines that are coming in, so what the provinces are looking at right now, they are looking at the supply they have, the number of first doses that were given, the plans. they need to reserve second doses and then, overall, what’s going on with COVID-19 in their provinces, she said.

Bell directly opposed this notion, saying there is no time to wait for the second dose.

What we can see is that the more people there are with a second dose, the more people will have antibody levels high enough to cope with the [B.1.617 variant], where we are at the moment, in the UK. So my advice is to give people two doses, as fast as possible and calm down, he said.

For Canadians to be wondering if they should have a second fix, you know, eating marshmallows around the campfire just sounds ridiculous to me.

And regarding the vaccine mix, Bell, who has intimate knowledge of the study underway at the University of Oxford, said early results show serious side effects.

Our experience to date is that it produces quite severe reactogenicity, so severe that we don’t think it will be viable and by that I mean you get your second dose if you turn it over you will get really sick so I wouldn’t advise that, he said.

And the second dose of AstraZeneca, which we have now given to many, many millions of people who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca, were not sure that we could even find a single case of bleeding problems. So you know it has to be data driven.

In response to this, Dr. Supriya Sharma said Canada will wait to consider all of the study’s findings before making recommendations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his doctor has recommended he receive a second dose of AstraZeneca, and Conservative Leader Erin OToole has said he would welcome one during CTV’s question period.

Yeah, I’ll take my picture. I looked at the approval and sure it is effective as stated, he said, adding that the federal government is the source of the vaccine confusion and should be responsible for streamlining the messages from public health.

The confusion that comes is from the changing message. The prime minister said, take the first vaccine available. A few days later, NACI issued conflicting opinions. People are worried it’s a third wave that they don’t see happening in the United States and they see the stadiums filling up and Canada going into new lockouts, longer lockouts, all because we don’t do not have enough vaccines.

Next week, Canada is expected to receive its largest vaccine shipment to date, with 3.4 million from Pfizer and 1.1 million from Moderna.

In the second quarter, which ends in June, Canada expects to receive a total of 24.2 million doses of Pfizer, between 10.3 and 12.3 million doses of Moderna, and the government aimed to see up to 4.4 million doses of AstraZeneca.

With a file from The Canadian Press and CTV News Rachel Aiello.