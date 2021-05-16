Top 10 pubs in Bromley according to TripAdvisor reviews

Are you looking for a pub to visit as the restrictions continue to decrease? If so, it may help.

And with months of shutdowns hitting the hospitality industry, pubs need our support more than ever.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to compile a Top 10 Reviewer-Rated List on the Trip Advisor website.

Here are the top ten Bromley pubs:

The Oak

Or: 206 Widmore Road, Bromley

Comments: 111 customers out of 145 rated as excellent

What the critics said: “From start to finish, it was a little gem that I encountered. As we, friends, had not been out for ages, we decided to treat ourselves to a cocktail each, which I must say that we are superb! the drinks.

“I had calamari to start which was perfectly cooked and the alioli complemented it well. For my main course I had the fish, chips and mushy peas which were a good portion and delicious! My friend had the smoked salmon and avocado salad followed by the sirloin steak ciabatta which she said the steak was perfectly done and tasted delicious too! Good food followed by good wine! The staff from our arrival to the time of our departure were very attentive and welcoming.

Anglesey Arms

Or: 90 Palace Road, Bromley BR1 3JX

Comments: 65 out of 70 customers rated as excellent

What the critics said: “We love this pub just for a drink, not to mention the most epic Sunday roast. He’s friendly, the staff are lovely and welcoming, even though they have to work 3 times harder due to the Covid measures they strictly adhere to. So you feel completely safe. You must reserve. Superb garden too. A perfect pub in every way. The best pub roast we have all ever had. ”

The bull’s head

Or: Royal Parade, Chislehurst BR7 6NR

Comments: 306 customers out of 653 rated as excellent

What the critics said: “We booked a capsule outside here to allow us to have a meal with our daughter and grandchildren. The capsules could accommodate 4 or 6 people and were well spaced which really made us feel safe. They all had a transparent plastic roof to provide protection. light rain. All orders were placed and paid for on the ad app we previously downloaded. It was a straightforward process and orders were quick.

“The food and service were excellent. We would have no problem eating here in the future as we considered it as safe as possible. All staff wore masks and there was plenty of room between the pods.”

Chef and chef brewer of tigers

Or: Watts Lane, Chislehurst BR7 5PJ

Comments: 636 customers out of 1295 rated as excellent

What the critics said: “A great birthday lunch was held today at The Tigers Head for myself, my husband and 4 of my daughters. The atmosphere in the garden was great, the sun was shining and the tables and heaters in the garden. need were superb. The staff as usual were friendly and helpful, the food was excellent and the staff even took out our own store, bought a birthday cake, lit candles no problem. We came here several times before and plan to dine and eat here for a lot more. ”

An inn in the woods

Or: 209 Petts Wood Road Petts Wood, Orpington, Bromley BR5 1LA

Comments: 93 customers out of 121 rated as excellent

What the critics said: “Best service would recommend 100% amazing food and exceptional customer service and great atmosphere would definitely return.”

The Chelsfield

Or: 1 Windsor Drive Chelsfield, Orpington, Bromley BR6 6EY

Comments: 72 customers out of 106 rated as excellent

What the critics said: “Excellent Sunday roast! Nice piece of beef, great Yorkshire pudding, lots of veg and great price. Definitely coming back.”

Queen head

Or: 25 High Street, Downe, Bromley BR6 7US

Comments: 97 customers out of 189 rated as excellent

What the critics said: “I have no complaints with this pub. The service was excellent, the food was really tasty and good value for money and a nice range of beers. Really enjoyed this leisurely lunch break on a long walk around Downe. They also adhered to the Covid-19 guidelines. Overall, very impressed. ”

Goldsmith’s weapons

Or: The Goldsmiths Arms 3 Croydon Road, London SE20 7TJ

Comments: 50 out of 97 customers rated as excellent

What the critics said: “With a few fantastic bars and breweries popping up, Penge suddenly seems to have a few options for a night out or a quick drink. However, the Goldsmiths are still at the top of the list. He’s a real friendly local. and the staff are brilliant, you will always receive a warm welcome and a great atmosphere.

The Bulls Head Pratts Bottom

Or: Rushmore Hill Pratts Bottom, Orpington, Bromley BR6 7NQ

Comments: 103 customers out of 158 rated as excellent

What the critics said: “Great evening spent at Bulls Head. Food and service were excellent. Very attentive and attentive staff kept guests safe during these unusual times.”

The Bo Peep

Or: Hewitts Road, Bromley BR6 7QL

Comments: 118 out of 259 clients rated excellent

What the critics said: “We had a great time at Bo Peep on 05/03/21. The food was delicious especially the ham, eggs and fries and the staff were amazing. Looking forward to coming back this summer.”