4 FinTech stocks to watch this week

4 top fintech stocks to consider buying on the stock market this week

Fintech actions are increasingly popular in the stock Exchange at present. For those new to the term fintech, it is a term used to describe new technologies that seek to improve and automate the delivery and use of financial services. Essentially, it is used to help businesses and consumers manage their financial operations, processes, and lives using specialized software and algorithms. Fintech services transform the banking system from a branch specific process into various digital channels.

In addition to this, the pandemic has also encouraged consumers to reduce the use of banknotes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Traditional banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) are wary of the importance of fintech. In early April, JPMorgan CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon said: Banks face stiff competition from Silicon Valley, both in the form of fintech and Big Tech. Therefore, the two companies are not resting on their laurels. In April, JPMorgan Asset Management invested in THE TIFIN GROUP. The company is a fintech platform with ten operating companies active for the asset and wealth management industry.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs invested in a Turkish fintech company known as DGCountry in March. In conclusion, it is obvious that digital payments are growing in popularity and it would be foolish to think otherwise. In light of this, here are four main fintech actions in the stock market today.

Main Fintech stocks to buy [Or Sell] This week

Square Inc

Square is a San Francisco-based digital payments and financial services company. It provides a business ecosystem that enables its sellers to start, manage and grow their business. Essentially, it combines software and hardware to enable sellers to turn their mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. As a result, millions of businesses use Square in their day-to-day business. Although the company’s shares have been trading sideways since the start of the year, it’s easy to forget that the value of SQ stock has more than doubled in the past year. Last week, the company announced its first quarter earnings report. So let us dive into the numbers that matter.

The company reported net sales of $ 5.06 billion, nearly four times. In addition, revenue growth was driven by strong momentum in the Cash application ecosystem, which contributed $ 4.04 billion to net revenues for the quarter under review, up 666% from year after year. And finally, the gross margin increased 79% from last year’s quarter to $ 964 million.

Square announced three new developer tools at the Unboxed 2021 conference on Friday. This includes early access to the Snippet API that allows developers to build plugins that help sellers create engaging online experiences. This extension for Square Online has been one of the most requested features for developers over the past year. So it allows developers to create new interactive ways to engage their customers online. So could SQ stock be one of the stock market immersion buying opportunities now?

Paypal Holdings Inc

Next on the list we have a digital payment company, Paypal. In detail, the company operates as a payment processor for online sellers, auction sites, and many other business users. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, it serves more than 300 million consumers and traders around the world. Paypal is another company that released an impressive first quarter earnings report last week. It should be noted that these are the strongest results in the company’s first quarter history.

The company posted $ 6.03 billion in revenue that exceeded analysts’ expectations. First-quarter net profit rose to $ 1.10 billion, from $ 84 million a year earlier, and the company added 14.5 million new net active accounts, bringing its total user base to 392 millions.

Recently, the company announced its intention to acquire Happy Returns, an online supplier of product returns. The company works with retail brands to allow customers to visit return bars to return purchases online without having to package and ship the items themselves. This would improve the Paypals platform and expand its footprint, all to provide customers with a more transparent and user-friendly way to make and process returns. With digital payments being the way to go, would you buy PYPL shares now?

Visa Inc

Visa is a payments technology company that connects its users to electronic payments. Society enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information between participants. It facilitates electronic funds transfers around the world, most often through Visa-branded credit, debit and prepaid cards.

The company’s shares have risen by more than 20% in the past year. At the end of April, the payment company released its second quarter earnings report. Visa reported revenue of $ 5.73 billion and net profit of $ 3.0 billion. On top of that, the company saw its payment volume increase by 11% during the quarter. This shows that the recovery is well underway after the pandemic impacted spending trends, especially with international travel largely stalled.

Last week, Visa and Wave, a business banking and accounting platform for small businesses, announced the Canadian launch of the Waves instant cash flow payment solution for small business owners. This functionality integrates Visa Direct directly into the Waves billing and payment platform. Thus allowing customers a new way to access the money they have earned in seconds. Rather than waiting for the usual payment processing times, Wave customers can receive funds in real time. All things considered, would you consider investing in V-share when the economy reopens?

Mastercard Inc

Finally, we have Mastercard. Similar to Visa, it connects its users around the world, allowing them to use electronic payment methods. The company enables users to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands. This includes MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus. Mastercard is yet another company that announced its earnings report in April. The company beat first quarter profit guidance, joining rival Visa as spending and payment volumes continue to recover.

Zoom on finances, Mastercard posted a turnover of 4.2 billion dollars. On top of that, the company reported a net profit of $ 1.8 billion, up from $ 1.7 billion a year earlier. The company expects a rate of revenue growth in the second quarter, in the highs 20 (percentage range), or lows to mid-twenties on a currency neutral basis and excluding acquisitions.

In other news, the company has also partnered with cryptocurrency trade Gemini to launch a credit card with crypto rewards. Card users will receive up to 3% in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies on their purchases. Considering the growth potential of the business, would this be an opportunity to invest in MA stock now?