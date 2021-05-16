Tesla no longer accepts Bitcoin, but few U.S. car dealers do

Tesla bought and sold much of the cryptocurrency bitcoin and was also taking it as payment for electric vehicles, but suddenly shut down earlier this month.

The reason given by CEO Elon Musk was that mining Bitcoin is too harsh on the environment; He said Tesla will not accept it for electric vehicle purchases until production of the part becomes more environmentally friendly.

Musk has claimed he will not be selling the company’s own bitcoin, and it is likely that at least some form of cryptocurrency will again be accepted to buy a Tesla futures. Meanwhile, there are dealers across the country now accepting bitcoin for other brands.

Like most activity in the modern stock market, Elon Musk’s sudden reversal to stop accepting bitcoin as payment for Tesla has little basis in reality except for cryptocurrency speculators and Tesla shares.

It was a short-term bet that paid off for Tesla: buying $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoin at the end of 2020 when it sold for less than $ 20,000; sell 10% of it in the first quarter of 2021 as bitcoin neared $ 50,000; reap a profit of $ 101 million. That profit represented nearly a quarter of Tesla’s $ 438 million net profit this quarter. At the end of March, before or after the sale, Tesla started accepting bitcoin on its website for crypto customers who could trigger a digital deposit or an entire car in coins. Then, on May 12, Tesla ripped it off.

“Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a bright future, but it can’t come at the cost of the environment,” Musk said. said that day in an official statement on Twitter. “Tesla will not sell any bitcoin and we intend to use it for transactions as soon as mining shifts to more sustainable energy.”

The price of Bitcoin, which had reached nearly $ 60,000 in the days leading up to Musk’s tweet, had already fallen sharply all day before dropping below $ 48,000 in the hours that followed. Thousands of people and bot accounts have responded to Musk, as they usually do, but this time offering lesser-known cryptocurrencies in the hope that a tweet from Musk – an endorsement, by any measure – would explode their bank accounts.

“Working with Doge developers to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising,” Musk tweeted the next day. It was days after that he was on Saturday Night Live May 8th and said, “Yeah, that’s a fuss” asked about dogecoin, the joke that turned into a serious cryptocurrency after Musk popularized it with tweets in April. As expected, his comments on the TV show sent dogecoin on a downward slope – over 35%, according to Coindesk. There you go, after Musk’s tweet on May 13, it’s ride up. Tesla stock has also fallen sharply below $ 600 – one of the lowest drops this year – and already on the after-hours stock market this weekend, its trend is up.

Tesla’s experiment with Bitcoin has not helped customers, who have been warned they might overpay for their cars if the currency exchange rate changed and Tesla couldn’t refund them if they did, hackers might steal change, bitcoins might be “lost or destroyed And that if they entered the wrong wallet code, the bitcoin could go somewhere other than Tesla. No problem that never happens to people using real currency.

While you can’t buy a Tesla (yet) using Bitcoin, there are resellers across the country who have already started accepting cryptocurrency. Two examples, located by Reuters and CNBC, are Houston’s luxury car dealership Post Oak—Who has a shiny bitcoin on their homepage – and the Kia dealership in Alabama and Georgia Auto trolley group. Owner of Post Oak told CNBC earlier this year, the dealership already sold 17 cars using Bitcoin. Transportation will only take it if buyers can pay the full cost of vehicle purchase with currency.

So as long as you realize it’s still unregulated, complex market, and arguably still a bit sketchy, it’s still possible to buy a vehicle in some places using Bitcoin. As for Tesla, it is to be expected that cryptocurrency will once again become a medium of exchange there sooner or later.

