Walmart, Cisco, Home Depot, Take-Two, Macys and more stocks investors watch this week

The first quarter earnings season is drawing to a close, with a slew of retailers on deck to report this week. Tuesday will bring results



Walmart,



Macys,



and



Home Depot,



followed by



Lowes,



Target,



TJX,



and



Brands L



Wednesday. Thursday,



Ross Stores



and the Ralph Lauren report.

Non-commercial names expected to report earnings this week include



Take-Two interactive software



Tuesday,



CiscoSystems



Wednesday,



Materials applied



Thursday and Deere Friday.

On the economic calendar, the main event of this week will be



IHS Markits



Manufacturing and Service Purchasing Managers Index for Friday in May. Both measures of economic activity are expected to peak over several years. On Wednesday, the release of the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting at the end of April will also be a highlight.

Other data released this week includes a handful of housing market indicators. On Monday, the National Association of Home Builders releases its NAHB /



Wells fargo



Housing market index for May, followed by new home construction data from census offices for May on Tuesday. Finally, the Conference Board will publish its main economic index for April on Thursday.

Monday 05/17

His tax day 2021. Federal personal income tax returns for the 2020 tax year are due today, four and a half weeks later than usual.

The national association of Home Builders is releasing its NAHB / Wells Fargo Housing Market Index for May. The consensus estimate is for a reading of 81.5, slightly lower than the April figure. Homebuilders remain very optimistic about the housing market.

The Federal Reserve The Bank of New York is releasing its Empire State Manufacturing Survey for May. Economists are forecasting a reading of 25, lower than April 26.3, which was a three-and-a-half-year high for the index.

Tuesday 18/05

Home Depot, Macys, Take-Two Interactive Software and Walmart report quarterly results.

Raytheon Technologies



holds its 2021 investor meeting.

Novartis



is hosting a conference call to discuss his cardiovascular medications.

The Census Bureau releases new home construction data for May. A seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.7 million housing starts is expected, while building permits are expected to reach 1.75 million. Both estimates are one tick lower than the March data.

Wednesday 19/05

Analog devices,



Cisco Systems,



JD.com,



Keysight Technologies,



Lowes,



Synopsys,



Target and TJX Cos. Declare income.

The Federal Free Market The Committee publishes the minutes of its monetary policy meeting at the end of April.

Fortive is webcasting its Virtual Investor Day 2021.

Thursday 5/20

Applied materials,



Hormel Foods,



L Brands, Ralph Lauren and Ross Stores hold conference calls to discuss the results.

Sysco



organizes its investor day 2021.

Altria Group,



Mcdonalds,



and



Morgan stanley



hold their annual meetings of shareholders.

The Conference Board publishes its leading economic index for April. The consensus estimate is for a 1.1% month-over-month increase, following a 1.3% gain in March. After a higher than expected gross domestic product growth rate in the first quarter, the Conference Board now forecasts a real GDP growth rate of 6.4% for 2021.

Friday 05/21

Deere and



VF Corp



publish quarterly results.

IHS Markit Reports its manufacturing and services purchasing managers index for May. Economists are forecasting a reading of 60.5 for the manufacturing PMI and 64.7 for the services PMI. The two estimates are roughly equal to the April data, which were multi-year highs for both indices.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at [email protected]