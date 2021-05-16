Why CEO changes are so important in the FMCG industry

The reason for the strong rise of the title was the announcement of a change of direction. Godrej Consumer said he hired Sudhir Sitapati as Managing Director and CEO (Managing Director and CEO) for five years, effective October 18.

But should a simple announcement of a leadership change bring such euphoria? Is this another case of investors putting the cart before the horse? There are two major reasons why investors are celebrating the appointment of Sitapati, which will even take five months to join the firm. First, leadership changes in the consumer goods sector have had a significant positive influence on the financial performance of many companies in recent years. Second, Godrej Consumer stocks had underperformed their peers in recent years, in part due to concerns about the group of promoters occupying the CEO’s office. Following the jump in stocks last week, company valuations are now comparable to their national peers in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

Typically, in non-consumer sectors, the street tends to be cautious about CEO changes from a short-term perspective. Investors are concerned about how new strategies will unfold and therefore the impact on earnings under new leadership. However, in India’s FMCG industry, investors have reason to positively view the changes in direction. Over the past decade, leadership changes in the industry have yielded lucrative results for companies and stocks, ”said Manoj Menon, head of research at ICICI Securities.

Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a May 11 report, History of CEO changes at Britannia Industries, Jubilant Foodworks, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Dabur India suggests that a new leader could lead to a paradigm shift, generating significant shareholder value. “

Indeed, stock prices of Britannia, Tata Consumer Products, Nestlé India and Dabur reflect a positive influence of direction changes on valuations.

Britannias Varun Berry assumed the role of Managing Director in April 2014. Among other things, Berrys focused on reducing costs and improving market share. Jefferies analysts point out that the profit margin before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) increased by 14 percentage points, from 6% in FY12 to 20% in FY21 (adjusted for Ind-AS and GST). -rating over the first five years of Berrys’ tenure, and the stock returned 47% CAGR on CY14-18. “CAGR represents the compound annual growth rate.

Another achievement in the Indian consumer space is the appointment of Suresh Narayanan as Managing Director of Nestl India in August 2015. Narayanan took on this role when the company was going through the Maggi crisis. Nestl India’s stock has grown at an average annual rate of 26% over 2016-20.

As for the industry leader HUL, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a report last year that there was a tendency not to immediately mention Sanjiv Mehta, as HUL as a company was was already in good shape before even joining his role as Managing Director, but the WiMi executive (winner in many Indies) that he provided, probably an apprenticeship from his experience in Africa, was quite invaluable ”.

In the case of Godrej Consumer, there is the added aspect of promoter-led management over professional management, (roughly speaking) the street seems to follow a simple model of immediate downgrading if it perceives a reversal in professionalism ( exit of professional CEO and family member taking over) and vice versa. It is likely that investors did not want to miss the moment when Godrej Consumer announced the Sitapatis announcement, ”said Menon of ICICI Securities.

Investors are optimistic about the credibility of Sitapatis and the rich experience of over two decades at HUL.

To be sure, some analysts believe that the sharp rise in shares of Godrej Consumers last week was overdone, given that Sitapati would only take office in October. Needless to say, investors would closely monitor execution developments once Sitapati joins.

Varun Singh, analyst at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd, said: So far, Godrej Consumer has seen a rally driven by hope in his stocks. Last year, a similar thing also happened in the case of Tata Consumer shares. ”

Tata Consumers shares have appreciated up to 140% since Sunil DSouza took over as Managing Director and CEO in April 2020. But note that the stock was trading at lower levels in late March and early April of the year. last year. Additionally, the company benefited from an increase in home consumption last year, which ultimately bolstered feelings for the title.

But Tata Consumer and Dabur India are now lagging behind the initial assessment of growth. Sooner or later business valuations are bound to follow the fundamentals, and that could also turn out to be a reality check in some cases, ”Singh added.

View full picture The leadership shifts in FMCG companies have yielded lucrative results for both business and stocks, analysts said.

