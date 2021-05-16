Tesla driver killed in crash posted videos driving without his hands on the wheel

A Tesla driver killed in a crash in California had posted videos of himself driving without his hands on the wheel – investigators investigating whether the car’s autopilot mode was “a contributing factor.”

Steven Michael Hendrickson, a 35-year-old father of two, died around 2:30 a.m. on May 5 when his white Tesla Model 3 struck an overturned semi-trailer on a highway in Fontana, about 80 km east of Los Angeles.

Another man was seriously injured when the electric vehicle struck him while helping the semiconductor conductor out of the wreckage.

Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % TSLA TESLA, INC. 589.74 +18.05 + 3.16%

MARK CUBAN SAYS DOGECOIN USED AS A VALID PAYMENT MECHANISM COULD BE A REALITY

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) first said Thursday that the car’s autopilot “was engaged” before the crash, but then rolled it over to say that “there has been no final decision. “.

But Hendrickson has regularly posted his love for his car on his social media – including several articles boasting about driving the car without assistance.

A video on his Instagram account showed him in the driver’s seat with no hands on the steering wheel or one foot on the pedal as the Tesla cruised down the highway.

“The best possible rideshare buddy even takes annoying traffic for me,” he wrote alongside the clip.

He also posted two videos of a man driving hands on the wheel on Tiktok.

“What would I do without my fully autonomous Tesla after a long day at work,” a post on one said. “Coming home from Los Angeles after work, thank you god, autonomous driving,” said a comment on another, adding, “Best car ever!”

On his Facebook account, Hendrickson was shooting a video as he drove on autopilot, saying, “Don’t worry. I’m on autopilot.”

Hendrickson was “active” with the Tesla Club-SoCal, which said it was organizing a commemoration campaign in his memory.

“Whenever we spoke to him he would light up talking about his kids and love his Tesla,” the club posted on Instagram. “He was truly an amazing human being and he will be missed!”

CALIFORNIA POLICE ARREST TESLA DRIVER WHO OPERATES MODEL 3 FRO, REAR SEAT

A GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for his funeral and memorial services says Hendrickson is survived by his wife and two children. A message requesting comment from his wife was not returned.

The CHP said it only commented on the fatal accident because it was “an opportunity to remind the public that driving is a complex task that requires the full attention of the driver.”

The crash is also under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration – the 29th case involving a Tesla that the federal agency probed.

At least three people have died in previous US crashes involving Autopilot.

In two accidents in Florida, between 2016 and 2019, cars with the autopilot in use drove through semi-trailers, killing Tesla drivers. In a 2018 crash in Mountain View, California, an Apple engineer driving on autopilot was killed when his Tesla hit a freeway barrier.

Teslas struck several fire engines and police vehicles which were stopped on the freeways with their flashing hazard lights on.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

Tesla, which has disbanded its public relations department, did not respond to requests for comment.

The company says in its owner’s manuals and on his website that the autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” are not completely autonomous and that drivers must be careful and be ready to intervene at all times.

Click on here to know more about New York Post.