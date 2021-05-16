Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceedings against the Kyrgyz Republic

TORONTO, May 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Centerra Gold Inc. (Centerra) (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) today announced that it has initiated binding arbitration against the government of the Kyrgyz Republic to assert its rights under long-standing investment agreements with the government. Centerra seeks to prohibit the government from taking further steps to implement recently passed legislation or pursuing recently acquired fines and tax claims against the Kumtor Gold Company (KGC), which violate all government investment agreements regarding the Kumtor mine. Centerra also intends to hold the government accountable in arbitrating all losses and damages resulting from its recent actions against KGC and the Kumtor mine if no resolution is found.

Scott Perry, President and CEO of Centerra, said: The management of the Kyrgyz Republic has acted with astonishing speed since the beginning of this year to undermine the basis on which the Kumtor mine has been operated and has refused to s ” engage with us on any matter it considers to be the subject of a dispute. The actions of the governments have left Centerra with no choice but to exercise its legal rights, through pursuing arbitration and otherwise, to protect the interests of KGC, Centerra and our shareholders. Should the Government wish to engage in a constructive dialogue, we remain ready and available to do so.

The unwarranted and illegal actions of the Kyrgyz Republic include:

The adoption by the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic in a single day on May 6 of a new law which allows the government to force an external manager to take control of the Kumtor mine if the government considers that the activities of KGC present a risk to human safety and the environment;

A hasty and government-backed decision from a Kyrgyz Republic court on May 7 to fine KGC $ 3 billion on the basis of private environmental civil claims;

Intimidation of KGC personnel by the State Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic and other state and law enforcement authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic, including police visits to the homes of several senior KGC executives and a raid on the KGC office in Bishkek on May 15; and

Numerous tax claims filed by the government in the Kyrgyz courts concerning matters which were fully and definitively resolved in the previous project agreements and the decisions of the Kyrgyz courts, and expressly excluded by the government agreements with KGC and Centerra.

This and other recent government conduct violates fundamental investment protections guaranteed to Centerra and its Kyrgyz Republic affiliates under the 2009 updated project agreements governing the Kumtor mine. Under the updated 2009 investment agreement and the 2017 strategic agreement on environmental protection and investment promotion (the strategic agreement), Centerras’ claims will be adjudicated by an arbitrator. unique in an arbitration proceeding to be held in Stockholm, Sweden and conducted in accordance with US rules. United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL). The parties have 28 days to agree on an arbitrator, failing which Centerra will ask the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague to appoint an arbitrator. Under the agreements, the applicable law is the law of the State of New York.

The Kumtor mine is the Kyrgyz Republic’s largest private sector employer and taxpayer and the country’s largest foreign investment. Kumtor’s mining operations contributed 12.5% ​​of Kyrgyz gross domestic product in 2020, and about 99% of the 2,750 KGC employees are Kyrgyz citizens. Earlier this year, Centerra announced a new mine life plan that would extend the life of the Kumtor mine by five years until 2031 and add more than three million ounces (85 tonnes) of gold contained at an estimated capital investment of US $ 2.0 billion.

Centerra and its predecessors have operated the Kumtor mine for the mutual benefit of the company and the Kyrgyz Republic since the 1990s, Mr Perry said. During this time, we have invested billions of dollars in the project, operated to the highest environmental and social standards and created enormous economic value, including thousands of good and well-paying jobs for Kyrgyz citizens, opportunities sourcing for local suppliers and close relationships with local communities through social and other projects.

No assurance can be given that any of the current or future legal claims and other disputes that have arisen in connection with KGC or the Kumtor mine can be resolved without material impact on the Company or potentially the loss of Centerras’ total investment. in the Kumtor mine. .

About Centerra

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canada-based gold mining company focused on the exploitation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets around the world and is one of the largest Western gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates three mines, the Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada and the kst mine in Turkey. Centerras shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CGAU. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Information contained in this document that is not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information for the purposes of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information involves risks. and uncertainties. and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The words believe, expect, anticipate, contemplate, plan, intend, continue, budget, estimate, can, want, plan, understand, and similar phrases identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements relate to, among others: the arbitration proceedings initiated by the Company against the Kyrgyz Republic, the claims arising therefrom and the potential success thereof, the future discussions with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic regarding the disputes that have arisen under the Project Agreements updated in 2009 and / or Strategic Agreement 2017 on Environmental Protection and Investment Promotion, and the potential for any successful negotiated solution resulting from such discussions.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions which, although considered reasonable by Centerra, are inherently subject to significant technical, political, commercial, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Factors and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: political risks associated with the Company’s operations in the Kyrgyz Republic; the failure of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic to comply with its ongoing obligations under the 2017 Strategic Agreement on Environmental Protection and Investment Promotion and the updated 2009 project agreements governing the mine of Kumtor in order to allow the continued operation of the Kumtor mine by KGC and KOC and not to take any expropriation measures against the Kumtor mine, including by imposing an external direction appointed by the government of the Kyrgyz Republic; actions of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic or any state body or the Attorney General’s office that serve to restrict or otherwise interfere with the payment of funds by KGC and KOC to Centerra; resource nationalism, including managing the expectations of external stakeholders; the impact of changes or more aggressive application of government laws, regulations and practices, including unwarranted civil or criminal proceedings against the Company, its affiliates or current or former employees, including the interaction of claims for damage to the environment or human health with the new law of the Kyrgyz Republic which allowed the imposition of external management of the Kumtor mine by the government of the Kyrgyz Republic; potential impact on the Kumtor mine of investigations carried out by institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic; the inability of the Company and its subsidiaries to assert their legal rights in certain circumstances or to recover any favorable arbitration award rendered against the Kyrgyz Republic; the presence of a significant shareholder which is a state-owned company of the Kyrgyz Republic. For additional risk factors, please see the section entitled Risk Factors in the Company’s latest Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR www.sec.gov/edgar.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as numerous future factors and events, known and unknown, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to vary or materially differ from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed. or implied by such forward-looking statements contained herein or incorporated by reference. Therefore, all of these factors should be carefully considered when making decisions about Centerra, and potential investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is as of May 16, 2021. Centerra assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, changes in circumstances or any other event affecting such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

For more information:

John W. Pearson

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 204-1953

[email protected]

Additional information about Centerra is available on the Companys website at www.centerragold.com on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at:http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dcf15371-22d4-4611-b9aa-a64a17b88a0b