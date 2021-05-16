People in downtown Sioux Falls react to ease of mask guidelines | SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA





SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – Lots of people were taking advantage of the sunny weather on Saturday, and this is the first weekend since the CDC relaxed its mask wearing guidelines. The CDC now says people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear their masks in most situations. And for some people walking around downtown Sioux Falls, this new direction is good news. Can my employer ask me if I have received the COVID-19 vaccine? What would you like to know

“I think it’s a great idea to bring people back to normal. I think it’s great for business, I own a small business myself and I think it’s wonderful for it, ”said Wade Wilkie of Iowa. “I think it’s great, I mean, I just think the world has to get back to where it was and it’s a good start, yeah, and it’s a great day, so,” said Teresa Hemenway from Nebraska. “And I totally agree,” said Jenna Hemenway of South Dakota. “I feel great. This is an opportunity to be back, to move freely without COVID and I pray that we do more,” said Sylvester David of Sioux Falls. CDC announces fully vaccinated people can largely ditch face masks indoors

For some, the new guidelines will not change their way of life. “I think it’s a fabulous idea, I’ve never worn a mask so. I just don’t agree with the mask rules in the first place, which is one of the reasons we moved to South Dakota, ”said Dina Lantzer, who moved to Sioux Falls from of Minnesota. For others, after more than a year that the CDC recommends people wear masks, it may take a while to get used to. “I’m so used to wearing a mask all the time, indoors, outdoors, and just got the full shot,” said Jeff Larsen of Sioux Falls. “It’s been three weeks since my second shot so I feel a little more secure and I feel a little more comfortable going out and I still have my mask on, just in case. But you know it’s just one of those things, I always take precautions but I feel a little better. There are exceptions to the new CDC guidelines. Health systems still need masks, as do public transport points, including airports. And companies still have the freedom to require masks in their buildings.

