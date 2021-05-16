PSE 335 listed shares – The Manila Times

Connect with us

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has 335 shares listed as of January 27, 2021. Which of them are listed on the stock exchange? Which of these listed stocks are mostly owned by very wealthy families in the Philippines and not traded at all?

Questions demand answers because being listed means that listed stocks are traded by the public. Are they? If public investors are wondering, Due Diligencer has the answers.
The Sy family, for example, controls SM Investments Corp., listed PSE. Under the company description, SM holds interests in other sectors such as high-end commercial buildings, food and mining.

As one of 335 publicly traded stocks, SM is just one of those publicly traded stocks controlled by wealthy families in the Philippines. Others include the Zobels, who are the majority shareholders of Ayala Corp. and a number of its subsidiaries; the Gokongweis, owners of JG Summit Holdings Inc., who own JG Summit Petrochemical Corp., CP Air Holdings Inc., Universal Robina Corp., Robinsons Land Corp. and Robinsons Bank Corp.
JG Summit also owns an 8% stake in PLDT Inc., 29.6% in Manila Electric Co. and 30% in Global Business Power Corp., according to PSE.

* * *

Listed shares are traded by the public. For example, SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SMPH), which the Sys also owns, lists in its Public Ownership Report (POR) 33,166,300,075 common shares issued, of which 4,287,068,381 are treasury common shares, leaving it with 28,879,231,694 ordinary shares outstanding. These own ordinary shares represent 12.926% of the 33,166,300,075 ordinary shares issued by SMPH and 14.845% of the 28,879,231,694 ordinary shares in circulation. The difference between the two percentages would be 1.919%, which, converted into the number of common shares of SMPH, equals 3,047,982,976.8925 common shares and 2,654,001,392.6786 common shares of SMPH out of 28,879,231,694 common shares outstanding.

How many copies are traded daily by insiders? A calculation of 30 SMPH
transactions shows a daily average of 9,963,083,333 common shares of SMPH based on 30 transactions except Saturdays and Sundays.

Insiders include the owners, Hyper Dynamic Corp. having purchased common shares of JFC to strengthen its holdings as a subsidiary of JFC. (JFC stands for Jollibee Foods Corp.)

Hyper Dynamic was one of the major shareholders of JFC, which POR company said directly and indirectly held 276,397,420 common shares. If insiders were responsible for buying more common stocks, as Hyper Dynamic did in the case of JFC, will SMPH insiders do the same?

* * *

These are listed shares, which differ from the companies that issued them. Out of 335 listed shares, 94 of them are listed more than four times, which suggests more than double the listings, which could mean the issuance of preferred shares by the issuing companies. Do they?

The 94 issuing companies signified their preferred share issues, which, strictly speaking, represent the loans of these entities, which public shareholders may or may not hate at all. Borrowings are the responsibility of executives, who may not agree to treat them as borrowings when they enter their company’s financial records, whether or not they are audited. What is more important to the public is the report, especially if said deposits contain what is to them declarable dividends.

The issuance of preferred shares is risky for public investors, especially shareholders among them. If the preferred shares are borrowings, but are part of the outstanding share capital of the company.

It is not fair to the public investors who are trading on them.

* * *

Public investors make these companies public with listed shares. Without them, there would be no publicly traded stocks; without them there would be no scholarship. It is the public that makes the stock market.

Will there be companies that would sell their initial public offering (IPO) of common stock if public investors weren’t there to buy them?
This is the reality of advertising.

A number of ROPs even make their public shareholders the majority shareholders of certain companies whose shares are listed on the stock exchange. It is an irony when the boards are owned by very wealthy families, whose control makes them kings and, at the same time, majority owners.

Will these public shareholders end up controlling the boards of directors? I was just asking.

