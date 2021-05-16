PLAY receives Air Operator Certificate ahead of June flight launch





Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) today. The airline is preparing to begin flights on June 24, so this update is a big milestone for the company. Another step closer Simple Flying reported earlier today that the new airline’s first service will be at Stansted. The carrier wants to serve popular markets across Europe from this summer before expanding to the east coast of the United States in 2022. Thus, securing the AOC with the Icelandic transport authority will bring no doubt of joy to the executives of the company as they can tick this important task off the list. In total, an AOC is the approval granted by a country’s aviation authority to an operator to allow them to deploy aircraft for commercial purposes. In particular, a future airline must have the right personnel, equipment and structure to get the green light. Stay informed:Subscribe to ourDailyandweeklyaviation news summaries. PLAYs COO Arnar M. Magnsson shares that there has been great cooperation with the Icelandic authorities to acquire the certificate. He adds that the company has also received the support of leading figures in the industry such as AerCap and Airbus, which has been invaluable since these institutions know the market inside out. The good moment Airlines CEO Birgir Jnsson shares that the progress marks a turnaround for Iceland’s travel industry. Overall, the entire board is grateful for the efforts made by company staff and stakeholders since the airlines were established in 2019. The work done has kept the airline doing well. positioned in the new climate. After the pandemic, the opportunity has actually grown much greater. If you are well funded as we are now with $ 50 million in your pocket, you can do it on your own terms. I mean, it’s a great time to charter a plane, and you can basically pick the right type of plane, in our case the A321neos. In addition, you have easy access to a large number of highly qualified and trained staff. Jnsson told Simple Flying this weekend. Plus, a lot of the competition is low. It’s damaged. I mean we can see here that our competitors like Icelandair and other airlines have huge operational and business issues. So to enter this well funded market without debt, you can basically start a business at some point where everything is beneficial to you. This is a major reason why we believe we will be successful. The next step Overall, PLAY is delighted to welcome its passengers aboard its new A321neos, which arrive early next month. There will be three units of these close with the airline this summer to carry passengers across the skies at prices deemed to be very competitive. What do you think of PLAY’s progress over the past few months? Are you looking forward to traveling with the airline after the start of services? Let us know what you think of the carrier and its plans in the comments section.

