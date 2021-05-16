Lancaster County COVID-19 Tracking





LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Sunday that 3 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 31,251. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 235. Recoveries: 28,704 Weekly positivity rate: May 2-8: 4.7 percent

May 9 to 15: 2.9 percent Risk dial: low yellow, moderate risk of spread and impact of COVID-19 in the community Vaccinations administered: Vaccinations initiated (first doses): 165367

Vaccinations completed (second doses and J&J vaccine): 141,640 Clinics: Saturday May 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena over 1,200 first and second doses administered; and Gateway Mall just over 550 seconds doses administered

Sunday May 16, Cristo Rey Church, 4221 J Street, first and second doses

Monday, May 17, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, Streets 31 and O, first and second doses

Tuesday, May 18, F Street Community Center, 1225 F Street, first and second doses; and the Gateway Mall first-dose drive-thru clinic north of the former Sears store garages

Wednesday, May 19, Gateway Shopping Center second dose clinic, north of the old Sears store garages

Thursday, May 20, Pinnacle Bank Arena first and second doses

Friday, May 21, first and second doses from Lincoln-Lancaster County Department of Health

Saturday, May 22, second dose of Gateway Mall, north of the garages of the old Sears store Enrollment: Residents aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can complete the quick and easy registration process and then make an appointment to be vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to make an appointment. Those who do not have online access or need help with registration or planning can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccines at vaccines.gov. Trial: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive-through tests are available from: CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to make an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.

Nebraska Test: Gateway Mall, 6100 O St., north parking lot of the old Sears store. The tests are carried out from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. For more information call 402-207-9377 Tests are also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343. For more information visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Department of Health hotline at 402-441-8006. Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

