PHL shares to rise further as restrictions ease





STOCKS are expected to climb this week after the government eased quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal due to the daily decline in coronavirus cases in the country. The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) rose 32.96 points or 0.52% to close at 6,269.36 on Friday. Meanwhile, the broader All-Equity Index fell 7.02 points or 0.18% to end at 3,850.98. Week after week, the PSEi have gained 10.65 points from their arrival at 6,258.71 on May 7. Christopher John J. Mangun, head of research at AAA Southeast Equities, Inc., said Friday was the most interesting trading day due to increased market volatility. He said bargain hunters held firm as they expected the market to weaken after restrictions were extended until the end of the month. Buyers waited until the selling pressure calmed down and prices were significantly lower, which was by chance just before negotiations ended, Mangun said via email on Friday. Disappointing economic figures, which have been published [last] week, also contributed to the deterioration of sentiment. President Rodrigo R. Duterte endorsed an interagency task force recommendation to place the National Capital Region and Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces under general community quarantine with increased restrictions May 15-31. President Herminio L. Roque, Jr. spokesman said in a statement Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell 4.2% annually in the quarter ending in March. This marked five consecutive quarters of declining GDP, marking the longest recession since the Marcos era. With the further easing of restrictions, we could see the market recover one way or another, but it will continue [volatility] After the release of high US inflation figures last week, Diversified Securities, Inc. stock trader Aniceto K. Pangan said in a text message on Saturday. Any [sustained] Inflationary pressures from the United States will affect the world market, including the Philippines, Pangan added. The US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.6% in April after jumping 1.0% in March, Reuters reported. In the 12 months of April, the PPI climbed 6.2%. It was the biggest year-over-year increase since the series redesign in 2010 and after a 4.2% jump in March. At the same time, Mangun said the recent downtrend of the PSEi may continue until investors are confident the economy will come back to life. [It] will only occur after the threat to public health has been neutralized, mainly by building collective immunity through mass vaccination. The next major support for the PSE is at 6,000 which it could test in the coming trading days, he said. Despite the price decline, we encourage investors to start taking positions as the potential long-term price rise outweighs the potential short-term downside risks, Mangun added. Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte with Reuters

