Clopidogrel, no aspirin, for post-DAPT monotherapy after PCI: HOST-EXAM

Compared with aspirin monotherapy, maintenance treatment with clopidogrel beyond the initial double antiplatelet drug (DAPT) period is associated with a reduction in death, myocardial infarction, accident. cerebrovascular disease and other findings in patients with PCI, according to the HOST-EXAM study.

In the Korean cohort studied up to 24 months, the results were consistent across all patient subgroups, regardless of baseline clinical and angiographic features. The composite of all-cause death, myocardial infarction, stroke and BARC type 3 or greater hemorrhage within 24 months of starting the study, the primary endpoint appeared in 5.7% of patients randomized to clopidogrel and 7.7% randomized to aspirin (HR 0.73; 95% CI 0.59-0.90).

This beneficial effect of clopidogrel has been observed in thrombotic and hemorrhagic parameters. Long-term follow-up of this cohort will give us the concrete conclusion of the optimal single agent during the maintenance period after PCI, said Hyo-Soo Kim, MD, PhD (Seoul National University Hospital, South Korea), which presented the study on Sunday during the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2021 Virtual Science Session. It was simultaneously published in the Lancet.

Kim said her group has launched the HOST-EXAM Extended study, which will follow cohorts to a median of 10 years.

I think this is a really important study, said Mamas Mamas, BMBCh, DPhil (Keele University / Royal Stoke University Hospital), who commented on the results for TCTMD. The American Heart Association and the European Society of Cardiology advocate long-term aspirin in this population in their guidelines. I think this trial really challenges the way we treat chronically phase patients after PCI, he said.

In a press conference with the media, Claire Duvernoy, MD (University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor), said the study gave confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the use of clopidogrel as monotherapy . However, she said she doesn’t use it often in her own practice, reserving it for patients who have an aspirin allergy and cannot tolerate aspirin long-term.

Certainly, in the United States, most of us use aspirin as monotherapy for the long term after a stent has been placed. So I think it will be a fascinating alternative, and we will have to see how widely these results are applied, she added.

Some problems to solve

For HOST-EXAM, Kim and colleagues randomized 5530 patients from 37 centers in Korea. All had been event-free for 6-18 months after undergoing PCI and completing their prescribed duration of DAPT. The clopidogrel (n = 2710) and aspirin (n = 2728) groups were similar in demographic, clinical and procedural characteristics, as well as drugs unrelated to the trial, and had a mean age of 63.5 years. At the time of PCI, 25.5% had stable angina, 35.5% had angina, 19.4% had MI without ST-segment elevation, and 17.2% had STEMI. In addition, 18.3% had three vessel disease and 5% had left the main disease.

The secondary composite thrombotic endpoint of cardiac death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, stroke, readmission for ACS, or definitive or probable stent thrombosis occurred in 3.7% of patients in the group clopidogrel and 5.5% of the aspirin group (HR 0.68; 95% CI 0.52-0.87). The number to be treated was 51 to prevent the occurrence of a primary endpoint event and 59 to prevent a composite thrombotic endpoint event.

I think this trial really challenges the way we treat chronically phase patients after PCI. Mamas Mamas

While the incidence of all-cause death was not statistically different in the clopidogrel and aspirin groups (1.9% vs. 1.3%; P = 0.10), the number of cardiac or non-cardiac events was higher, at 51 with clopidogrel and at 36 with aspirin, which Mamas noted does not seem to make sense. We have a lot of data suggesting that reducing ischemic events and reducing bleeding events should translate into lower mortality, he said. I think that’s one of the things people will be watching very closely.

At TCTMD, Kim noted that there was an excess of cancer deaths in the clopidogrel group that could be due to more patients with unknown cancer being randomized to clopidogrel than aspirin, but said the Extended follow-up is likely to shed more light on this issue. .

Duvernoy said the numerically higher incidence of malignant tumors could be linked to a documented protective effect of aspirin on certain cancers, particularly colorectal cancer.

Until we understand more about how aspirin works to reduce the risk of these malignant tumors and how you can use aspirin selectively in these populations, I thinks that this unexpected result or discovery needs to be addressed, even if it is not significant, she said.

Also commenting on this issue at the press conference, Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH (Brigham and Womens Hospital, Boston, MA), argued that he believed the numerically higher mortality with clopidogrel was a game of chance. , noting that the larger CAPRIE trial, which randomized patients at risk for ischemic events related to clopidogrel or aspirin, found a reduction in both ischemic events and hospitalization for gastrointestinal bleeding that favored clopidogrel, with no difference in death or cancer rates. However, he added that the extended follow-up was welcome and necessary.

Other issues that still need to be resolved relate to the all-Korean cohort and whether the results are reproducible in European and North American patients, Mamas noted. There is the East Asian paradox, where patients have a low risk of ischemic events, but a much higher risk of bleeding events, which is not necessarily what we see in a non-Asian population, he added.

There is also a problem with the dose of aspirin used in HOST-EXAM. Patients in the aspirin group were given 100 mg once a day, which is higher than the 75 mg typically used in Europe or North America, Mamas said. So in my mind it’s a question of whether we would still see such a major bleeding benefit from clopidogrel compared to a lower dose of aspirin, and whether we would see it in a population with a lower propensity to bleed.

Likewise, Mauro Chiarito, MD, and Giulio G. Stefanini, MD, PhD (both from Humanitas University, Milan, Italy), writing in an editorial accompanying the published article, say that larger studies including patients different ethnicities are needed before dethroning aspirin. of its central role in patients after PCI.

Nonetheless, Chiarito and Stefanini add that the updated clinical practice guidelines might consider recommending clopidogrel as an effective alternative to aspirin for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease and potentially as the drug of choice for specific patient subgroups, such as those at increased risk of gastrointestinal and intracranial bleeding. .