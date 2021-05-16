How University Students Profited from the University Capital Market Challenge | New times

University students who were awarded in the previous Capital Market University Challenge succeeded in creating jobs and continued to save in the capital market.

The annual competition aims to sensitize young people to the capital market and instill in them the culture of savings and investment through the capital market from an early age.

Financial markets are places where savings and investments are channeled between providers who have capital and those who need capital.

Redempta Sangiza is one of the students who took part in the Capital Market University Challenge while he was still at the university in 2017 on the campus of the University of Rwanda-Huye.

She said they entered the competition as a group after reading an ad calling on college students to participate in the Capital Market Challenge.

“We registered. We were a group of six students who had formed a savings club on campus. We had formed this group to pave the way for creating our own jobs after graduation.

When we heard about the contest, we realized it was an opportunity to energize our savings group. I was among the three students in the group who contested in the essay category and we went out first while three others took the quiz category and came out first, ”she said.

She said that the three students who participated in the essay category received 400,000 Rwf which they saved by buying shares in the I&M bank which is listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE).

The other three students who competed in the quiz category received 700,000 Rwf which they also saved through the acquisition of Banque de Kigali shares listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE).

Start a business

After the six students received the Capital Market University Challenge awards, the group that graduated in 2018 formed a company called “Reliable Immense Company Ltd”.

The company provides hands-on professional training on computer programs and capacity building software.

“We have really created jobs thanks to the Challenge. The company is growing and we have new shareholders, ”she said.

She said that in 2019 they sold their shares in Bank of Kigali in order to raise capital to boost the company’s operations.

“We stayed with shares in I&M Bank and the shares are still in the bank hoping to receive dividends. The capital market is one of the best sustainable channels for saving and investing that offers long-term benefits, ”she said.

She urged other students to form savings clubs and save in the capital market.

“This is important because by the time they graduate, they will have the capital to create jobs. The initiative opens the minds and thinking of students on entrepreneurship, ”she noted.

She said they wanted to raise more capital in the capital market to grow the business.

“The more the company grows, the more we reach the capital market,” she added.

Theogene Kubahoniyezu, who is part of the group and was among the three who contested in the quiz category, said he also managed to start his own stationery business in Rusizi district besides being a shareholder of “Reliable Huge Company Ltd.

“The Capital Market University Challenge opened our minds. We are working to strengthen Reliable Immense Company Ltd. I also managed to start my own stationary business worth over 2 million Rwandan francs thanks to dividends from the capital market and this joint venture, ”he said.

We get dividends from our stocks in the capital market and buy stocks again to accumulate our savings, he said.

He urged other young people to embrace the culture of savings and use the Capital Market University Challenge and the capital market in general.

“We were a college savings club and the Capital Market University Challenge strengthened our club which later became a business after graduation,” he said, adding that they were working to the growth of the company and also did statistical research consultancy.

Magnifique Migisha, head of public relations for the Financial Markets Authority, said the challenge is a way to promote the culture of savings among young people through the capital market.

“Young people should embrace the culture of saving and investing through the capital market, as this prepares them as future investors and professionals in the capital market industry,” he said. declared.

He encouraged students to collectively invest in savings clubs, saying that the CMA helps build the capacity of students to start savings clubs, on how best to run their clubs.

“AMC teaches students how to save and invest in the local financial market. Saving and investing with capital at such a young age helps young people to create their own jobs, ”he noted.

Students wishing to participate in the 8th edition must register via http://investor.cma.rw with a deadline of May 21.

The prizes will be offered to the quiz category and essay category winners in the form of titles from one of the national companies listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE).

“Young people should save and invest by buying stocks in the capital market. Such smart saving and investing will ensure sustainability, which will include, among other things, exploring the opportunities offered by the products of the capital market, namely stocks, bonds or any other product to be offered on the stock exchange, ”he said. he adds.

