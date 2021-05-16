UK house prices explode outside London – Rightmove





UK home prices have risen further in the past month as sellers seek to take advantage of extended tax relief on property sales, figures from the Rightmove property website showed on Monday. Asking prices for real estate on Rightmove announced between April 11 and May 8 were 1.8% higher than a month earlier, when they rose 2.1%. Compared to March 2020 just before the start of the COVID pandemic, asking prices are 6.7% higher at an average of 333,564 pounds ($ 469,892). However, the national rise in power masks great regional differences. Prices in London were only 0.2% higher than a year earlier, while those in Wales were up 13.0%, with double-digit increases in much of the north of the England too. “Last year’s unexpected mini-boom continues into 2021, with new records for price and market activity again defying many expectations,” said Tim Bannister, director of real estate data at Rightmove. After an initial drop in transactions during the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown in April and May last year, activity and prices have risen sharply. Many wealthier Britons searched for larger homes better suited to working from home, and the government cut purchase taxes to boost sales. In March, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak extended the tax break, which will remain in full until the end of June and at a reduced level until the end of September. Last year, demand for housing increased in rural and suburban areas of southern England, which has now spread to northern areas, Rightmove said. House prices in London are still nearly three times the average price in the north of England, but it’s the lowest multiple since 2013, when Rightmove started collecting this data. Rightmove claims that the properties advertised on its website represent 95% of the properties advertised for sale in the UK. ($ 1 = 0.7099 pounds) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

