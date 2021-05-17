Business
Stock futures rise slightly after Wall Street’s worst week since February
Traders on the NYSE floor.
Source: NYSE
Stock futures edged higher in Sunday night trading as the market appeared to continue to rebound from last week’s sell off triggered by inflation nervousness.
Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were both 0.2% higher.
The price of bitcoin fell more than 7% to around $ 44,000 after TeslaCEO Elon Musk hinted in a Twitter exchange on Sunday that the electric vehicle maker could have gotten rid of its bitcoin holdings. Last week, Tesla decided to stop bitcoin for car purchases due to environmental concerns.
Wall Street had one of the craziest weeks of 2021 as the S&P 500 fell 4% midweek amid heightened inflation fears. The broad benchmark of equities finally ended the week down 1.4% after a consecutive rebound. The high-tech Nasdaq Composite, which was hit particularly hard by higher price pressures, fell 2.3% last week. The blue chip Dow Jones fell 1.1% during this period. All three benchmarks posted their worst week since February 26.
“Not only are [last] The events of the week are a harbinger of how uncomfortable impressions of inflation can become, but also a harbinger of how stock markets have become overbought, ”said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, Managing Director from JPMorgan, in a note.
Data last week showed the consumer price index jumped 4.2% from a year earlier in April, the fastest rate since 2008, which has heightened fears that the Federal Reserve will only be forced to start reducing its easy monetary policy if higher price pressures are maintained.
The minutes of its last Fed meeting, which will be released on Wednesday, may offer some clues to policymakers’ thinking on inflation.
Elsewhere, the first quarter earnings season ends with more than 90% of S&P 500 companies reporting their results. So far, 86% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive surprise for EPS, which would mark the highest percentage of positive earnings surprise since 2008, when FactSet began tracking this metric.
Walmart, Home Depot and Macy’s will deliver their results on Tuesday.
