AT&T plans to separate from WarnerMedia. What didn’t go well?

Three years ago, AT&T Inc. entered Hollywood with great ambitions to be a 21st century media colossus, connecting its burgeoning mobile phone business with legendary media properties HBO, film and television studio Warner. Bros. and Turner channels, including the CNN cable news juggernaut.

Now the company is withdrawing from these plans.

Baffled by the challenges of competition in the streaming age and chained by a mountain of debt, the Dallas-based telecommunications giant is set to divest its entertainment assets into a new venture with cable programming company Discovery, which owns HGTV, the Food Network and Animal Planet. , according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment.

The companies are expected to announce their joint venture plans as early as Monday, the people said. Bloomberg News first reported that AT&T and Discovery were in advanced talks to merge their entertainment properties.

The deal would reshape Hollywood, which already experienced a dramatic contraction after Walt Disney Co. acquired much of Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment empire for $ 71 billion in 2019. Legacy media companies have laid off thousands of workers last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. they’ve witnessed an exodus of once-loyal viewers to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney +.

The proposed new venture would unite one of the world’s largest producers of unscripted programming, Discovery, with WarnerMedia, a leading producer of films, including Godzilla vs. Kong and Wonder Woman, and TV shows such as Game of Thrones. , The Voice and The Bachelor. .

The proposed deal, which would require approval from federal regulators, would mark an astonishing retirement for AT&T, which spent $ 85 billion three years ago to buy Time Warner Inc., owner of CNN, HBO, TBS, TNT and the legendary Warner Bros. film and television studio. AT&T now appears poised to dispose of these assets, although AT&T investors are expected to remain stakeholders.

What a dismal failure and what an embarrassing chapter for what was once one of the most successful companies in the Americas, said telecommunications analyst Craig Moffett.

Company representatives declined to comment on Sunday.

Many executives at Warner Media were stunned by the news, but some industry analysts were not.

AT&T has always had to figure out what to do with WarnerMedia, said Brian Wieser, who heads the research unit of New York advertising giant GroupM. The company was not optimally positioned to maximize the value of WarnerMedia because it had all of these other obligations.

AT&T found itself strapped for financial resources as it simultaneously tried to build a nationwide 5G phone network while ramping up spending on its year-old streaming service, HBO Max. The proposed deal with Discovery comes just three months after AT&T created another struggling asset, DirecTV, based in El Segundo.

For New York-based Discovery, the deal would represent a major victory. The $ 16.8 billion cable programmer has long recognized that he needs more scale to compete effectively in the streaming world. Although it produces popular non-fiction, Property Brothers, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and Naked and Afraid, it lacks a large portfolio of high-end scripted shows.

Discoverys management, including chief executive David Zaslav, is expected to play a key role in the combined business. Last year, Zaslav acquired the 3,900-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion that housed the late movie mogul Robert Evans (The Godfather, Chinatown), telling his friends he wanted to spend more time in Los Angeles.

Another big winner could be CNN chairman Jeff Zucker, who also oversees WarnerMedias Turner Sports. Zucker announced in January that he plans to leave the company at the end of 2021, when his contract expires, but Zucker has a close friendship with Zaslav that dates back to when they were both ambitious executives. who rose through the corporate ranks at NBC.

A close associate of Zucker at CNN, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Zucker would likely stick around if Zaslav oversaw the new company. Under Zuckers’ tenure, CNN delivered strong financial results for the news channel. Insiders said he became disillusioned with the AT&T-imposed cost reduction that occurred in WarnerMedia.

A Discovery-WarnerMedia combination would likely end rumors that AT&T could sell CNN. Whatever streaming service a new venture springs from, CNN will likely be in the spotlight, as news programming is a strong draw to consumers. In addition, CNN also has a global profile and name recognition.

The president of Discoverys is John Malone, a wise investor who is widely recognized as one of the pioneers of the pay television industry. In 1999, he sold his cable TV business to AT&T for $ 55 billion, becoming AT & Ts’s largest investor, but Malone eventually liquidated his stake to focus on his Liberty Global business. In recent years, Malone has been blunt about the era of consolidation ahead, saying unaffiliated media companies will find themselves too small to compete with tech giants.

AT&T faced increasing pressure from investors, many of whom were frustrated with the company’s stock price and skeptical of the company’s costly foray into entertainment, a strategy championed by the AT CEO. & T, John Stankey and his predecessor, Randall Stephenson, who retired last summer. The spree to acquire AT & Ts from Time Warner in 2018 and DirecTV in 2015 left the company heavily in debt. As of March 31, the company was in debt of $ 180 billion.

In recent years, AT & Ts stock has underperformed Friday’s close at $ 32.24 despite a huge surge in competing media stocks including Walt Disney Co., ViacomCBS, Comcast Corp. and Charter Communications. AT & Ts stock was trading around $ 39 a share when it announced the Time Warner deal in late October 2016.

Warner Media has seen upheaval since Stankey took over the media company in June 2018.

He ordered his lieutenants to focus on building towards a moving future, but there were immediate clashes. Veteran Time Warner executives resisted, saying telephony officials knew little about running the best entertainment companies. Within months, many of the top executives, including Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes, HBO CEO Richard Plepler, and Turner Broadcasting CEO John Martin, were gone. Adding to the turmoil, Warner Bros. studio chief Kevin Tsujihara was forced to resign amid a sex scandal with an actress.

New high-level managers were hired as WarnerMedia ramped up the launch of HBO Max in May 2020. The rollout, amid the pandemic, was complicated by the shutdown of TV and film production. The launch of HBO Max came just three months after the poor debut of another streaming service, AT&T TV, which was positioning itself as the next generation of DirecTV. AT&T TV, which offers live TV channels, was a disappointment.

While HBO Max has grown its subscriber base over the past 11 months, it has 44 million subscribers to legacy HBO channels and HBO Max lags far behind Netflix, which has over 200 million subscribers worldwide. Another early winner of the streaming wars is Disney, based in Burbank.

AT&T pledged last year to spend $ 2 billion on original content for HBO Max, but that’s only a fraction of Netflix’s $ 16 billion per year content budget.

Inside WarnerMedia, senior executives lobbied to increase HBO Max’s programming budget, asking for $ 4 billion a year to create programs, but were pushed back, according to a former executive who was not authorized to comment. Instead, the service relies heavily on the rich treasures of Warner Bros. and HBO content libraries, including Game of Thrones, Friends, and Casablanca.

Last year, Stankey brought in former Hulu architect Jason Kilar to lead the business. Kilar oversaw the restructuring which resulted in the loss of 2,000 jobs. It has also angered Hollywood producers and directors with WarnerMedias’ strategy of releasing films in theaters the same day they premiere on HBO Max. It is not known what role he will have in the new company.

Additionally, HBO Max suffered as it is among the most expensive streaming services on the market, costing subscribers $ 14.99 per month.

Industry executives said on Sunday they expected the new company to be structured similar to the AT&T spin-off of El Segundo-based DirecTV.

In February, after losing millions of subscribers, AT&T announced it would move all of its U.S.-based pay-TV businesses, including AT&T TV and U-Verse, to a new company called DirecTV. AT&T plans to own 70% of the new entity. Its partner, TPG Capital, agreed to pay $ 1.8 billion for its 30% stake in the company and took control of the management.

Discoverys streaming service Discovery + has 15 million subscribers worldwide.

Zaslav touted Discovery +, the company’s streaming service that launched in January as a second purchase for consumers who already had Netflix or Disney +.

He told CNBC in December that he fully expected consolidation in the streaming landscape.

Will there be three? Will there be four? It won’t be seven years, says Zaslav. In a way, it will be reconjugated. We think there will be a re-bundling. This re-regrouping – our job is to make sure that was absolutely essential, but I’m not sure anyone has all the cards.