Hong Kong’s Old Boys Club warned over currency reform proposal

Hong Kong’s all-male boards have been warned. Rules that could come into force in a few months will require them to appoint at least one woman administrator. It’s a late change that could help strengthen the city’s status as an international financial center.

The territory is an embarrassing delay in the global trend towards greater gender diversity. The proportion of female directors at Hong Kong companies that are part of MSCI’s flagship global stock index rose slightly to 12.7% last year, from 12.4% in 2019. Granted, that’s a long way off. to be the worst in Asia. But the city is well behind London and New York, the global financial hubs it aspires to benchmark against – and the gap is widening. Last year, 34.3% of UK business managers participating in the MSCI ACWI were women; the ratio for the United States was 28.2%.

Various progress Hong Kong lags further behind the US and UK than five years ago Source: MSCI Inc.



Blame the Hong Kong club world, made up of family-controlled, male-dominated businesses. Almost a third of the city’s 2,500 listed companies had no women on the board at the end of 2020. Many directors occupy multiple board seats at different companies, creating a semi-closed and self-sustaining world driven by relationships. Resistance to change finally meets the biggest market incentive: money. Environmental, social and governance issues are becoming increasingly important to global institutions with billions of dollars to deploy, and they have elevated board diversity to a key investment consideration. Hong Kong can no longer ignore the ESG train.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. plans to ban single-sex boards while giving companies a three-year transition period to comply; a market consultation on the proposed rules is expected to end in mid-June. Softer efforts to persuade companies to look past the usual suspects have clearly failed. “Obviously, it is not enough, but it is a small step forward,” said Teresa Ko, Chinese president of the law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and former chairman of the listing committee of the Hong Stock Exchange. Kong, in an interview. “Hopefully this is a tipping point and the change picks up speed from here.” Ko called for a 40% quota to be implemented within six years.

Quotas are a sensitive subject. Some see it as a violation of property rights; shareholders own the business and should have the power to appoint the person they deem most qualified to run the business, from this perspective. The exchange avoids using the word in its consultation paper, even though in fact its proposal equates to a one woman quota (the requirement is gender neutral, meaning that an all-female council would be also considered unacceptable – although, needless to say, there is none in Hong Kong).

Ko herself says she was against quotas before the slow progress changes its mind. February report by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Hong Kong, or HKICS, quite brimming with frustration, describing the situation as “dismal”, “extremely poor”, “unfair and unjustifiable” and “at the speed of a snail” at the speed of change .

A secondary objection to quotas is that companies may say they are struggling to find enough qualified candidates. To quote a recently elected politician chief: Come on man. Women represented 67% of the members of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries at the end of 2019. They also constitute a majority from the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Female students made up about 53% of all students enrolled in higher education programs in 2020 – and 58% of those in business and management studies, according to HKICS. And about 60% of intern solicitors are women, the report says. The pipeline is not lacking.

Their time has come Women board members are most common among the younger age group, although they remain vastly outnumbered Source: Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd.



“Virtually all of Central’s research agencies have a stack of CVs of senior candidates,” wrote Amar Gill, investment management manager for Asia-Pacific at BlackRock Inc., in the HKICS report. “The boards of Hong Kong companies, dominated as they seem to be by old school male buddies, do they go beyond their close circle of friends and make a real effort to bring diversity to the their boards of directors? “

The arguments in favor of greater diversity are well established. Relying on people from different backgrounds and perspectives should enhance the effectiveness of the board and its ability to supervise managers. People with contrasting opinions and voices are more likely to challenge each other, guarding against the risk of yes-men and group thinking.

Evidence from academic research is mixed; a Paper 2014 which combined the results of 140 studies on female representation on boards of directors, revealed small positive effects on accounting returns and almost zero on market performance. It shouldn’t matter. It is to be expected that advocates of gender equality will prove that more balanced boards would work better. The arguments for greater diversity are intuitively and logically correct; the onus is on the defenders of the status quo to prove that change would be harmful.

Restoring gender balance would represent gradual social change for Hong Kong, albeit in the rarified upper echelons of business, at a time when the pressure for a more pluralistic and representative political system has been stalled. Beijing’s tightening grip on the former British colony pushed Hong Kong to losing its rank among the freest economies in the world, and prompted some expatriate professionals to plan to leave town. Acting on diversity on board offers a chance for Hong Kong to show that, at least in some areas, it is still following the global trend. He has to seize the opportunity with both hands and move faster.

