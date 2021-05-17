Blackstones’ $ 6.5 billion bid for Crown stations dismissed as too low





Crown Resorts Ltd. rejected as too weak an offer to buy AU $ 8.4 billion ($ 6.5 billion) from Blackstone Group Inc., ceding the advantage to a rival suitor Star Entertainment Group Ltd. The directors unanimously ruled that the US buyout company’s offer undervalues ​​the company and that there is uncertainty over the timing and regulatory approval of any transaction, the Australian casino operator . said Monday. Crown said he discussed the proposal, which had already been watered down, with Blackstone, the watchdogs and his own shareholders. Blackstone’s dismissal – for now – puts Crown’s smaller competitor, Star, in the seat to cement a union. Last week, Star proposed an all-equity merger with Crown, underpinned by an ambitious plan to cut costs and create real estate value across the extended group. Read more: Blackstone’s offer for Crown attracts rival Australian suitor While Crown said on Monday that he had not yet made up his mind on Star’s offer, he said he had asked his rival for additional information to “better understand various preliminary matters.” Crown shares climbed 0.1% to A $ 13.05 at 10:38 a.m. in Sydney, valuing the Melbourne-based company at A $ 8.8 billion. Star’s shares were up 0.3% to AU $ 4.07, giving it a market cap of AU $ 3.9 billion. Blackstone’s offer was AU $ 12.35 per share in cash. Star said his proposal involved a potential value of A $ 14.00 per Crown share. Crown became a buyout target after a few tumultuous years dating back to 2017, when a The Shanghai court sentenced 19 current and former staff for illegal promotion of gambling on the mainland. More recently, an Australian regulator said in February that Crown was unable to manage gambling operations at its new A $ 2.2 billion complex in Sydney after facilitating money laundering at its other properties. . An independent inquiry on Monday opened public hearings into Crown’s suitability to run its flagship Melbourne casino in Victoria. The rejection of Blackstone’s offer darkens the future of Crown’s largest shareholder, billionaire James Packer. Packer tried to sell at least twice, and Blackstone’s proposal presented a potential clean exit. Last month, Oaktree Capital Management LP also offered to help the Crown buy Packer’s stake. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos