Attractively priced game in the rapidly growing global meat substitutes market

World Nissin Corp. will soon debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

According to its prospectus, Monde appears to be a good company with above-average potential to become a good stock.

Among the reasons I love World is its leadership position in the market for several domestic long-shelf food products and its resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monde manufactures and distributes popular food brands in the Philippines, including Lucky Me !, SkyFlakes and Fita. The three brands are market leaders, with Lucky Me! with 68 percent market share in the instant noodle segment and SkyFlakes and Fita accounting for 47 percent of the cracker market.

In 2020, noodles and cookies made up the bulk of Mondes’ sales in the Philippines with 81%. While cookie sales were weak, noodle sales were strong, increasing double digits despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This, combined with strong demand for its other products, enabled sales of the Asia-Pacific Worlds branded food and beverage business to grow 5.3% to 53 billion pesos last year after increasing by 3. 9% in 2019.

I love World too because of its exposure to the growing global meat substitutes market through Quorn Foods. In 2020, the alternative to meat business represented 22% of company sales and 12% of operating profits.

Market trends

The demand for meat substitutes is increasing rapidly due to several factors, including the growing awareness and concern for the environment and the growing popularity of healthier lifestyles. For example, according to estimates from IRI Data, the UK meatless grocery market exhibited a 32% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) from 2017 to 2020, while the meat market frozen and refrigerated replacement in the United States recorded a 26 percent CAGR during the same period.

Despite rapid growth in recent years, Barclays Global Food estimates that the global meat substitutes market can maintain a 37 percent CAGR from $ 8 billion in 2020 to $ 140 billion by 2029. Note that in the States -United, the share of replacement meats in the total meat market (including meat of animal origin) was only 1 percent in 2019. In contrast, plant-based milk accounted for 14 percent of the market. total milk market (including milk of animal origin) during the same period as consumers of milk of animal origin to milk of plant origin.

100% Quorn property

Quorn Foods, which is 100% owned by Monde, is the UK alternative meat market leader with a 28 percent market share. Its market share is more than double the size of the second player, Linda McCartney, at 11%. Quorn has a strong presence in the restaurant industry, being served in around 70 percent of all UK schools and available in around 4,500 pubs. It also supplies the largest number of restaurant chains in the UK with alternative meat offerings, supplying nine of the top 50 chains and four of the top 10 chains. Restaurants that serve Quorns alternative meat products include KFC, Greggs, Costa, and Pizza Hut.

While there are other alternative meat players such as Beyond Meat, most are still in the red. In 2020, Beyond Meat posted a net loss of $ 46 million on revenue of $ 407 million. In contrast, Monds’ alternative meat business led by Quorn generated $ 310 million in revenue and approximately $ 33 million in operating profit.

Finally, the price of Mondes’ initial public offering is attractive. At 13.50 P per share, WORLD is valued at 26.5X 2021 P / E based on our background calculations. While this is slightly higher than the current 2021 P / E CRUs of 24.5X and the local consumer sector average of 21X, the premium is well deserved in my opinion given the strong growth potential of Quorn Foods.

Good IPO price

Additionally, Monde will debut with a market cap of 242 billion pesos, which is a significant discount to Beyond Meats’ current market cap of $ 6.6 billion or 320 billion pesos. And this notwithstanding the fact that Quorn and Beyond Meat have a similar level of sales and that Quorn is already profitable while Beyond Meat is not. Impossible Foods, which is another pure game on meat substitutes, plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange soon, with a market cap of $ 10 billion, or nearly 500 billion pesos. Given the ratings of other alternative meat games, investors only pay for the activities of Monds. Its Asia-Pacific branded food and drink business, which generated 11.5 billion pals in operating profit last year, is already free.

The main risks facing investors who subscribe to Monde are the poor performance of the Philippine market and the possibility that Mondes Quorn will fail to address the issues that have hampered its growth in recent years.

Sentiment for Philippine stocks is weak, as evidenced by the 12.2% drop in the PSEi index since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Mondes meat alternative business revenue grew by a CAGR of just 5 percent from 2017 to 2020, despite strong growth in the UK meat substitutes market, this which raises questions about the company’s ability to capitalize on the industry’s attractive growth opportunity.

The dismal growth of the Quorns in recent years was largely due to capacity constraints. Monde plans to address this problem by earmarking 4.2 billion pesos from the proceeds of its IPO for capital spending to strengthen said trading capacity, enabling it to meet demand equivalent to 2.5 times more than its own. current sales.

If Monde successfully resolves Quorn’s growth concerns, the stock is highly likely to be worth much more given the long growth track of alternative meat markets and the resilience of the company’s domestic operations. INQ

