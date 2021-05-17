Today’s Stock Exchange: Dow, S&P Live Updates for May 17th





Stocks in Asia fluctuated along with US futures on Monday as spikes in virus cases in parts of the region and lingering inflation concerns weighed on investor sentiment. Shares posted modest gains in Australia and Hong Kong, but slipped in South Korea and changed little elsewhere as markets reacted to the latest restrictions on activity to stop the spread of Covid-19. US stocks ended in the green on Friday after price pressures pushed global equity markets to their worst weekly loss since February. The spread of The virus is back in the foreground as Singapore plans to close public schools this week and switch to home learning. Taiwan rushes to contain its worst outbreak and avoid a complete lockdown. T-bill yields were flat after falling on Friday on a report that showed the recent surge in US retail sales blocked in april. The dollar rallied slightly against its main competitors. The momentum in commodity markets appears to have slowed after skyrocketing gains, with copper and iron ore which reached record highs thanks to China’s efforts to tackle soaring prices. Fears that policymakers must withdraw support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation weighed on global equities. This week, investors will analyze the minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting for any discussion of accelerating price pressures and indices on a timeline to reduce asset purchases. “The global economic recovery is well underway; this is what fuels inflation fears, ”Olivier d’Assier, head of applied research for APAC at Qontigo, told Bloomberg TV. It is not surprising to see profit taking after the rally in stock prices, Mr. d’Assier said. Federal Reserve policy is in the right place right now, said Cleveland Fed Chairman Loretta Mester, while downplaying data that she says will be volatile as the economy reopens. Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic are scheduled to speak this week. Bitcoin fell to its lowest since February, with the digital coin falling below $ 45,000 for the first time in nearly three months on Sunday before cutting losses as Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk continued to train with Bitcoin supporters on Twitter and hinted that Tesla could sell its holdings in the digital asset. Click here for Question of the day from MLIV: how far can the divergence between East-West stocks go? Here are some key events from this week: China releases data on industrial production and retail sales on Monday

Reserve Bank of Australia issues minutes of last meeting on Tuesday

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic are among the policymakers speaking out this week

The Fed is releasing the minutes of its April meeting on Wednesday, which may provide clues as to where officials stand on the recovery and how they define the term “transient” when it comes to inflation.

Australia releases employment data for April on Thursday Here are some of the main movements in the markets: Stocks S&P 500 futures were little changed at 10:42 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%

The Nasdaq 100 contracts were stable. The Nasdaq 100 is up 2.2%

Topix index rose 0.1%

Australian S & P / ASX 200 index rose 0.6%

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.1%

Hang Seng index rose 0.7%

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% Currencies The yen was trading at 109.37 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4422 to the dollar

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was at $ 1.2135 Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasury bills was around 1.63%

Australian 10-year bond yield fell about two basis points to 1.77% Basic products West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $ 65.62 a barrel

Gold rose 0.5% to $ 1,852.07 – With the help of Justina Lee Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

