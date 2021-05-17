World’s worst stock market rout continues as Taiwan tightens the brakes on Covid-19





TAIPEI (BLOOMBERG) – Taiwanese stocks fell, prolonging their biggest rout in more than a year, as the government tightened restrictions on people and businesses to control its worst coronavirus outbreak. The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index (Taiex) slipped to 3.6% on Monday, May 17, as authorities urged companies to allow staff to work from home or separate after reporting a record 206 new local cases Sunday (May 16). It reduced losses to 1.5% at 9:25 a.m. local time. The core index fell 8.4% last week amid concerns about the impact on growth, the largest since March of last year, making Taiwanese stocks the worst performing in the world until present this month. The forced sale could add volatility to Monday’s trading, with the level of margin debt falling by NT $ 5.8 billion (S $ 275.7 million) on Friday, May 14, according to compiled exchange data by Bloomberg. This brought the four-day drop in leverage to NT $ 39.4 billion, showing that traders had to deal with margin calls by brokers to cover losses on their stock accounts. The sharp turnaround in Taiwanese stocks is a warning to heavily indebted investors around the world. The Taiex was the world’s best performing stock market gauge for the three years to last month, rising nearly 80% in US dollars, as a seemingly endless rally in tech stocks attracted investors Retail. Names related to travel and consumption were among the big losers on Monday. Restaurateurs Gourmet Master and Wowprime fell nearly 10 percent each, while shares of Formosa International Hotels and The Ambassador Hotel fell at least 5 percent each. The Taiwan Stock Exchange urged investors not to overreact. The latest development in the fight against Covid-19 is relatively controllable, and the stock market’s fall last week should already be factored into the situation, the stock exchange said in a statement released on Sunday evening, adding that stabilization measures would be adopted if the market becomes irrational.







