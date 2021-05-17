Longer term, scrap could play a bigger role in China’s steel industry China wants to double production of its electric arc furnaces over the next four or five years, but its ambitions will have only modest impacts on its demand for iron ore and iron ore. medium term price. Along with the crackdown on iron ore futures trading last week, authorities pledged to punish market manipulation, the shares helped lower the price of iron ore slightly, by more than US $ 230 per tonne at around US $ 210 per tonne. Iron ore started this year at a price of less than US $ 160 per tonne, after trading at around US $ 60 per tonne just over a year ago. China depends on Australian iron ore for nearly two-thirds of its steel industry’s needs and Vales continues to struggle to restore production after its tailings dam disasters and pandemic disruption in Brazil means it won’t can do little to reduce its purchases of Australian iron ore without hurting its steel industry and economy. Even if he can develop new sources of supply, with the giant Simandou resource in Guinea the most obvious, these would be more expensive (infrastructure development for Simandou could cost the better part of $ 20 billion), are almost a decade away. and would probably only account for around 10 percent of China’s current demand anyway.

The major Australian producers Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue are the low cost producers and have a significant cost advantage over Brazil due to their proximity to China and therefore lower shipping costs. Recognition of this freight advantage and the move to an indexed market rather than a contract – iron ore pricing over the past decade has transformed the iron ore market, undermining the influence of buyers during determining the volumes and prices of contracts in the past. LNG has different problems. Australia is almost neck and neck with Qatar as the world’s largest producer as China turns to LNG to reduce its use of coal for power generation. Despite the damage it has caused to certain export categories with its tariffs and other sanctions, China has not been able to harm Australian producers of the two big products that really matter. China could buy more LNG from Qatar and the United States (it has pledged under the Trump-era trade truce to buy more LNG from the United States, is in talks with Qatar on the acquiring a stake in the world’s largest new project and has expanded its relationship with Turkmenistan), but LNG is an internationally traded product and demand in the Asia-Pacific region is strong enough for Australian cargo to be redeployed elsewhere , as happened in coal.

A subsidiary complicating factor is that Chinese state-owned energy companies have large multi-billion dollar holdings and long-term contracts with Australia's major LNG exporters, so damage to Australian industry would hurt Chinese state-owned companies. Two of the three major export projects on Curtis Island in Queensland, for example, have Chinese state-owned companies as shareholders and clients of the foundation. Sinopec owns a 25% stake and was the founding customer of the GLNG consortium led by Origin Energy, while CNOOC owns a 50% stake in the first train of the Shells QGC project. PetroChina is a Shell partner in the Arrow Energy joint venture. Woodside has long term contracts with Chinese companies. China has tried to remove the pandemic-related stimulus it injected into its economy last year as part of a larger effort to deleverage, decarbonise and improve productivity from its industrial base.

This includes efforts to limit steel production. It has aimed for a reduction in steel production from the record 1.2 billion tonnes it produced last year and has threatened factories that fail to comply with its guidelines. That hasn't stopped production from setting monthly records this year, however, likely because factories are enjoying strong margins. There is also a suspicion that China is building up its stocks of vital commodities amid mounting geopolitical tensions which, if true, could mean that commodity price spikes have a transient element. It is not in the long-term interests of either Australia or China that diplomatic and trade relations continue to deteriorate, but in the meantime, despite the damage it has caused to certain export categories with its tariffs and other sanctions, China has not been able to do so. hurt Australian producers of the two big things that really matter.