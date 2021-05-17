Business
New COVID Waves Delay Economic Recovery in Southeast Asia
BANGKOK – The impact of the protracted COVID-19 pandemic has delayed economic recovery in Southeast Asia, with Thailand becoming the fourth of six major regional economies to record an annual economic contraction in the first three months of 2021 .
New local outbreaks of the disease cloud economic projections for countries in the region.
Thailand’s economy shrank 2.6 percent in the first quarter, compared to the same period last year, according to the government’s economic planning agency, the Office of the National Council for Economic and Social Development, or NESDC. The annual contraction for the fourth consecutive quarter was smaller than the 4.2% contraction recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the Thai economy grew 0.2%, following growth of 1.1% for the quarter ending December 2020.
The NESDC also downgraded its growth forecast for 2021 from 2.5% -3.5% to 1.5% -2.5%, in its second downward revision. The first growth projection she made in November 2020 was between 3.5% and 4.5%.
During the first quarter, Thailand was hit by the second and third waves of the virus. The second wave, which evolved in mid-December and lasted until early February, led to shorter opening hours without alcohol sales at restaurants in areas like Bangkok. Businesses such as bars, karaoke pubs and massage spas that were considered vulnerable to viral infections have been ordered to close.
The third wave is underway, but since it only started at the end of March, its negative effects were weaker in the first quarter. But the epidemic is still the largest of its kind to strike the kingdom. Restaurants in provinces affected by the pandemic have been asked to only serve take-out food. Residents of these regions were asked to refrain from traveling across provinces and working from home as much as possible.
After the outcry from the restaurant industry, the government began authorizing restaurant services from Monday, even in the hardest-hit provinces. Nevertheless, restaurant revenues will remain low, as seating capacity is limited to 25%. The economic impact will be more visible in the gross domestic product for the second quarter.
The restrictions slowed down private consumption spending, which fell 0.5% year-on-year in the first quarter, from 0.9% growth recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.
A lack of tourists has not helped the economy. Although the Thai government is keen to open up the tourism dependent country, waves of viruses have disrupted inbound visitor flows. Exports of services, which include spending by both non-residents and tourists, fell 63.5% in the three months ended in March. Exports of goods increased for the first time in four quarters, rising 3.2%.
Besides Thailand, other countries in the region experienced annual economic contractions in the first quarter, the Philippines at -4.2%, Indonesia -0.7% and Malaysia -0.5%. All of these countries experienced local coronavirus outbreaks that disrupted economic activities during the quarter.
Meanwhile, Singapore (0.2%) and Vietnam (4.5%) were the only two among the six major regional economies to show positive growth. “Both have benefited from strong manufacturing output and an expansion in the wholesale and new trial sectors,” said Sung Eun Jung, economist at Oxford Economics. “They also have a better track record for containing national COVID outbreaks, which will help support the ongoing recovery in domestic demand,” she said.
For most ASEAN countries, the second quarter of 2020 was the first time they felt the influence of the pandemic throughout the three months. Due to the base effect of this period, it will be easier for regional economies to register annual growth in the current quarter.
However, the future is still uncertain due to the recent resurgence of the virus in the region. Due to a cluster linked to Singapore’s Changi Airport, the city-state resorted from Sunday to June 13 to the strictest restrictions observed since last year. Residents are now only allowed to go out in pairs, down from the previously five-person limit. As in Thailand, restaurants will be limited to take out and deliveries.
The progress of immunization programs in each country will have an impact on the expenditure of the population. On May 5, the Bank of Thailand made economic projections based on certain scenarios. If 100 million doses of vaccines are distributed in 2021 to achieve collective immunity by the first quarter of 2022, the central bank expects the economy to grow by 2.0% in 2021 and by 4.7 % in 2022.
A delay in obtaining collective immunity until the third quarter of 2022 would lower Thailand’s economic growth to 1.5% in 2021 and 2.8% in 2022. Whether to wait until the last quarter of 2022 , the economy will only grow by 1.0% and 1.1%, according to the bank’s projections.
“The relatively slow progress of vaccines in the region and mutant viral strains may add uncertainty to the pace of economic recovery,” said strategist Margaret Yang of Daily FX in Singapore. “We see an uneven road to recovery in different sectors and different countries. The gap could remain in place in the second quarter as economies grapple with the virus, inflation and unemployment,” she said. added.
Additional reporting by Kentaro Iwamoto in Singapore
