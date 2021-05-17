UPDATE 2-Taiwan reassures economy as stocks tumble amid COVID-19 peak





(Addition of schools in Taipei, New Taipei to go online, analyst quotes, update of stock movements) TAIPEI, May 17 (Reuters) – Taiwan’s economic fundamentals are good with strong demand for export orders and normal production activities, and the government is ready to stabilize the stock and foreign exchange markets if necessary, said Monday the Prime Minister of the Islands. A sudden increase in domestic COVID-19 infections, over 400 in the past week, and the lifting of restrictions on Saturdays in the capital Taipei, frightened a population that had become accustomed to life, continuing almost as normally the pandemic was previously well under control. . The government has sought to reassure that the economy remains strong and that there is no reason to be alarmed, even as the stock market has vanished. Writing on his Facebook page, Premier Su Tseng-chang called on people not to panic or spread rumors. The fundamentals of the national economy are good, demand for export orders continues to be strong and production is operating normally, he said. Taiwan’s trade-dependent economy has grown strongly on global demand for its technology products to support work and study since the national boom during the pandemic. Su said he had asked relevant government finance departments to closely monitor stock market and foreign exchange movements, and that they were ready to take stabilization measures. Taiwan’s benchmark stock index fell 3% shortly after it opened on Monday morning before recovering a few losses and was down around 2.3% at 3:00 GMT. Mega International Investment Services Corp analyst Alex Huang said it was a good sign stocks haven’t fallen too much. This shows that the panic did not set in, he said. The governments of Taipei and the neighboring city, which has also seen its COVID-19 alert level increased, have asked people to stay in their homes as much as possible. The city governments of Taipei and New Taipei said on Monday that schools should teach online until May 28. Taiwan’s central bank has said it will ask reporters to call for its press conferences, rather than holding them in person. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Emily Chan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Jacqueline Wong and Gerry Doyle)

