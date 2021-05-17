GLOBAL MARKETS – Asia stocks remained listless by mixed Chinese data

* Asian scholarships: https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

* Retail sales in China miss forecasts, industrial activity is strong

* Nikkei slips 0.6%, but Chinese blue chips resist

* Gold reaches its highest level in three months thanks to inflation hedging

* FOMC minutes arrive later in the week

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) – Asian stock markets turned mixed on Monday as data on Chinese retail sales fell short of expectations, although industrial production remained strong, as new evidence of global inflationary pressures emerged. helped gold reach a three-month high.

Chinese retail sales rose 17.7% in April from a year ago, below expectations of a 24.8% jump, while industrial production lived up to expectations with an increase of 9.8%.

The spread of the coronavirus has also been an obstacle for Singapore to close most schools from Wednesday after reporting the highest number of local infections in months.

On Monday, the government of Taiwan had to reassure investors that it would stabilize stock and foreign exchange markets if necessary amid soaring COVID-19 cases. Shares there were still down 1.1%.

The largest MSCI index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan was up 0.2%, moving further away from a four-month low reached last week.

Chinese blue chips showed resistance with a gain of 1.8%.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7%, after also hitting its lowest since early January last week. Data suggests inflation was a global phenomenon, with Japanese wholesale prices jumping 3.6% in April from a year earlier as rising energy and raw material costs eat into margins companies.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both fell 0.1%, following Friday’s rally.

The US data timeline is light this week, focusing on the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for any clue when officials might start talking about cuts.

So far, most members of the Fed have been stubbornly policy dovish, arguing that a rise in inflation was transient, although there was a risk that it could be built into expectations. .

The University of Michigan consumer survey last week showed the highest expected inflation rate for the coming year as well as the highest long-term inflation rate in the past decade.

BofA US economist Michelle Meyer sees outsized price pressures from commodity shortages and travel rebounds.

“Inventory-to-sales ratios are at historically low levels, record numbers of small businesses are complaining of tight stocks, ports are congested, and shortages of semiconductor chips and new / used cars are driving prices up.” , Meyer says.

“We expect goods inflation to slow by the end of the year as demand stabilizes and output rebounds, but wages may continue to rise,” she added.

Fear of inflation initially saw 10-year Treasury yields hitting a six-week high just above 1.70%, but the Fed’s patience calmed the mood and yields returned. at 1.62% Monday.

The dollar virtually followed the movement of yields, rebounding to 90.909 on a basket of currencies before stabilizing at its current 90.397.

The euro was the last at $ 1.2135, after climbing 0.5% on Friday as yields relaxed, while the dollar was flat against the yen at 109.35.

Bitcoin fell 12% over the weekend to its lowest level since February after Elon Musk’s tweets hinted that Tesla may have sold or will sell his holdings.

The weaker dollar combined with inflation concerns on Monday to lift gold to a three-month high at $ 1,852 an ounce and stubborn resistance at $ 1,845.

Oil prices edged up after seeing sawing last week as the Colonial pipeline restarted after a hacker shutdown.

Brent added 16 cents to $ 68.86 a barrel, while US crude rose 16 cents to $ 65.53 a barrel.

(Editing by Gerry Doyle & Shri Navaratnam)