Business
The gold bond opens for subscription, issue price at a reduced price compared to market rates
The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series-I or first tranche of gold bonds of this fiscal year opened for subscription today. The show will close on May 21. The government has set the issue price at 4,777 per gram of gold while investors who apply online and pay online will receive a discount of 50 per gram. In contrast, MCX gold futures rose for the second day and had broken through the key 48,000 levels per 10 grams. In global markets, gold rates hit a three-month high, boosted by a weaker US dollar and lower yields on treasury bills. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $ 1,852.39 an ounce.
Here are 10 things to know about the latest sovereign gold bond issue:
1) “Gold prices are on the rise, helped by weak US employment data, weak US dollar, a broader view that interest rates will be low in the States United for a long time Gold prices are trading almost 3- month high in international markets, national gold prices are hovering close to Level 48,000/10 g. The vaccination campaign, case count control and international lockdowns associated with the movement of the US dollar will drive gold prices up, ”said Nish Bhatt, CEO and Founder of Millwood Kane International.
2) The date of issue of the last tranche of gold bonds will be May 25.
3) The Indian government’s sovereign gold bond system was launched in November 2015 to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift some of the domestic savings – used to buy gold – into financial savings.
4) The RBI issues the bonds on behalf of the Indian government.
5) According to the recently published timetable for gold bonds, the government will issue the bonds in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021.
6) Gold sovereign bonds are sold through banks (except small financial banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices and recognized stock exchanges, namely the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.
7) The issue price of the sovereign gold bond is set on the basis of the simple average of the closing price of 999 purity gold, published by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association Limited for the last three business days. of the week preceding the subscription period.
8) Bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram (s) of gold with a base unit of 1 gram. The term of the obligation will be for a period of 8 years with an exit option after the 5th year.
9) The minimum authorized investment is 1 gram of gold.
10) Experts say gold sovereign bonds are an effective way to invest in non-physical gold, if a buyer holds to maturity. Gold funds or gold ETFs are generally viewed as more liquid options than gold sovereign bonds. Gold bonds also offer an annual interest rate of 2.50% to investors.
The investor does not have to worry about the storage of the gold if it is held in demat form and there is no GST tax, unlike physical gold.
Capital gains, if any, at maturity are tax free. This is an exclusive benefit available on gold bonds.
