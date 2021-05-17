IPO-linked Pine Labs Raises $ 285 Million in New Fund

BENGALURU : Local payment solutions provider Pine Labs, which is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO), said on Monday it had raised $ 285 million in sales of primary and secondary stocks from investors in the public markets, including Baron Capital Group, Duro Capital, Marshall Wace, Moore Strategic Ventures and Ward Ferry Management.

Existing investors Temasek, Lone Pine Capital and Sunley House Capital also participated in this round of funding.

The capital raised from the cycle also allowed secondary transactions and liquidity for the founder, employees and early shareholders, the company said.

We are delighted to welcome renowned investors such as Marshall Wace, Baron Capital Group, Ward Ferry Management, Duro Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures to the already pristine Pine Labs ceiling table. It is an exciting phase of our journey as we enter new markets. We excel in enterprise merchant payments and now aim to break new ground in the online space, while continuing to serve the credit and commerce needs of our offline merchant partners, ”said Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs.

The current fundraiser is expected to value the company at around $ 3 billion, with the company expected to go public in the first half of 2022, one of those familiar with the discussions said. mint.

The company has nearly tripled its valuation since January of last year, when it was valued at $ 1.4 billion, after raising an undisclosed amount from leading New York-based financial services firm Mastercard.

We are very excited to be a part of the technological transformation Pine Labs is driving on the ground in payments and the multiple interconnections and efficiencies it is able to create by providing faster and more cost effective access. consumers to a wider range of like BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later), where it is leading a pioneering effort on behalf of the financial system, ”said Amit Rajpal, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Marshall Wace Asia.

The round comes just four months after Pine Labs raised nearly $ 100 million from Lone Pine Capital through the sale of secondary and primary stocks. This round of investment pushed the company’s valuation to $ 2 billion.

Pine Labs quickly evolved from a single product company offering retail payment acceptance to a larger payments platform. The company now serves hundreds of thousands of merchants for card and UPI payments, processing tens of billions of payment volumes. With leadership in several categories, the company is uniquely positioned to generate immense value for its merchant partners in India and other SEA markets. Said Shailendra Singh, Managing Director of Sequoia Capital.

Currently, Pine Labs claims to have over 150,000 merchants in Asia and the Middle East. The company says its Pay Later product records $ 3 billion in annualized monthly payment like (EMI) transactions.

It recently launched its popular Buy Now, Pay Later proposition in Malaysia and plans to bring its integrated installment payment solution to new markets in Southeast Asia later.

In April 2021, Pine Labs also announced the acquisition of Fave, for $ 45 million, as the company now looks to offer consumer payments to users in India and Southeast Asia.

