Business
IPO-linked Pine Labs Raises $ 285 Million in New Fund
BENGALURU : Local payment solutions provider Pine Labs, which is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO), said on Monday it had raised $ 285 million in sales of primary and secondary stocks from investors in the public markets, including Baron Capital Group, Duro Capital, Marshall Wace, Moore Strategic Ventures and Ward Ferry Management.
Existing investors Temasek, Lone Pine Capital and Sunley House Capital also participated in this round of funding.
The capital raised from the cycle also allowed secondary transactions and liquidity for the founder, employees and early shareholders, the company said.
We are delighted to welcome renowned investors such as Marshall Wace, Baron Capital Group, Ward Ferry Management, Duro Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures to the already pristine Pine Labs ceiling table. It is an exciting phase of our journey as we enter new markets. We excel in enterprise merchant payments and now aim to break new ground in the online space, while continuing to serve the credit and commerce needs of our offline merchant partners, ”said Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs.
The current fundraiser is expected to value the company at around $ 3 billion, with the company expected to go public in the first half of 2022, one of those familiar with the discussions said. mint.
The company has nearly tripled its valuation since January of last year, when it was valued at $ 1.4 billion, after raising an undisclosed amount from leading New York-based financial services firm Mastercard.
We are very excited to be a part of the technological transformation Pine Labs is driving on the ground in payments and the multiple interconnections and efficiencies it is able to create by providing faster and more cost effective access. consumers to a wider range of like BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later), where it is leading a pioneering effort on behalf of the financial system, ”said Amit Rajpal, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Marshall Wace Asia.
The round comes just four months after Pine Labs raised nearly $ 100 million from Lone Pine Capital through the sale of secondary and primary stocks. This round of investment pushed the company’s valuation to $ 2 billion.
Pine Labs quickly evolved from a single product company offering retail payment acceptance to a larger payments platform. The company now serves hundreds of thousands of merchants for card and UPI payments, processing tens of billions of payment volumes. With leadership in several categories, the company is uniquely positioned to generate immense value for its merchant partners in India and other SEA markets. Said Shailendra Singh, Managing Director of Sequoia Capital.
Currently, Pine Labs claims to have over 150,000 merchants in Asia and the Middle East. The company says its Pay Later product records $ 3 billion in annualized monthly payment like (EMI) transactions.
It recently launched its popular Buy Now, Pay Later proposition in Malaysia and plans to bring its integrated installment payment solution to new markets in Southeast Asia later.
In April 2021, Pine Labs also announced the acquisition of Fave, for $ 45 million, as the company now looks to offer consumer payments to users in India and Southeast Asia.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]