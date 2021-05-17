This robot-run fund has loaded onto Tesla because it believes the stock will skyrocket. It was just before.

An artificial intelligence-based exchange-traded fund just took over Tesla’s stock, and it’s used to correctly predicting stock price movements. The electric vehicle company now represents 6% of its portfolio and is the fund’s third largest holding company after online retailer Amazon AMZN,

+ 1.94%

and Facebook FB social media platform,

+ 3.50% .

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum ETF, traded as AMOM AMOM,

+ 2.92%

on the New York Stock Exchange, bought approximately $ 1.4 million from Tesla TSLA,

+ 3.16%

departs the first week of May. The fund shied away from the company for months as it dumped all of its Tesla shares during the time the stock was trading at record highs.

AMOM has been listed in New York since May 2019 and has generated total returns of 4% so far in 2021 and 55% last year beating its benchmark, the S&P 500 Momentum ETF SPMO,

+ 2.02% ,

which has reported a comparable 35% since May 2020.

AMOM is an actively managed portfolio powered by artificial intelligence, which tracks 50 large-cap US stocks and reweighting its holdings each month. It is based on a momentum strategy, with the AI ​​behind its stock selections capitalizing on movements in existing market trends to inform the decision to add, remove or reweight holdings. Artificial intelligence scans the market and uses its predictive power to analyze a wide range of patterns that show stock market dynamics.

Also read: Tesla’s top funder and top fund manager are tackling Warren Buffetts’ strategy. Here are his investment tips.

The fund is a product of Qraft, a fintech group based in Seoul, South Korea, leveraging AI in its investment products, which include three other versions of major indices selected by the AI: an index American large-cap QRFT,

+ 1.85%

; an HDIV American large-cap dividend index,

+ 1.14%

; and an American NVQ value index,

+ 2.53% .

And one of AMOM’s notable accomplishments has been to correctly anticipate Teslas share price movements. The fund sold all of its shares in Tesla at the end of August, before the stock fell 14% in September and 10% in October. AMOM bought that trough, reinvested in Tesla in November, and stocked up on stocks until the end of January, when Tesla represented 6.7% of its portfolio.

Before the start of February, AMOM sold all of its Tesla holdings as the stock was near its all-time high. Shares of the EV company fell nearly 23% from the start of February when the AI ​​decided to sell, until it bought back the stock in May.

The AI ​​who heads AMOM made recommendations for reorienting the fund portfolio at the end of April, including reweighting holdings as well as adding new stocks and starting others. The fund was rebalanced on May 5 and Tesla stock has since fallen 13%.

The top five stocks added to AMOM in May in addition to Tesla include Facebook, with an 8% weighting in the portfolio, as well as home improvement retailer Home Depot HD,

-0.55%

with 3.9%, Nvidia NVDA chip group,

+ 4.23%

with 3.8% and the software publisher Adobe ADBE,

+ 2.62%

with 2.9%.

More: This robot-run fund with a history of predicting Tesla’s price movements just made these stock picks

Qraft noted that Facebook and Teslas profits exceeded analysts’ expectations in the first quarter of 2021.

Since the rebalancing, Facebook shares have slipped 1% and Home Depot shares have fallen more than 2%. Nvidia stock is down 3% and Adobe stocks are just below stability. But if AMOM is right, maybe there will be a rally for all.

The entry of AI-managed funds to Wall Street promised a new high-tech future for investing, although it has yet to live up to the hype. Theoretically, researchers have shown that investment strategies in AI can beat the market by up to 40% on an annualized basis, when tested against historical data.

But Vasant Dhar, a professor at the Stern School of Business at New York University and founder of the machine-learning-based hedge fund SCT Capital Management, argued on MarketWatch in June 2020 that AI-managed funds do not. crack the code of the stock market.

Advocating for caution, Dhar said it was difficult for funds backed by machine learning to maintain a lasting advantage in markets, which are non-stationary and contradictory in nature. He advised investors considering an AI system to ask tough questions, including how likely the AI ​​advantage will persist in the future, as well as the inherent uncertainties and range of performance outcomes for the AI ​​system. funds.